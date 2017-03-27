'Little bit of progress': NRG negotiations to resume tomorrow

NEGOTIATIONS between Gladstone Power Station workers and plant operator NRG are set to resume tomorrow, with the AMWU claiming progress in its fight to preserve existing workplace conditions.

The two sides have been in talks since October, with unions concerned over a potential cancellation of the plant's workplace agreement, which they say would make it easier for NRG to bring in contractors at a reduced rate of pay.

AMWU representative and power station worker Andrew Lockwood said negotiations had progressed since 50 workers protested outside the power station on February 13.

"We're having a little bit of progress in there, but very slowly,” he said.

"We've made a little bit of headway in the last couple of months, pretty well since that action. It's changed things a bit.”

Mr Lockwood said unions feared the casualisation of the plant's workforce, a trend he said was being mirrored across the country.

"There's contractor clauses in our agreement that (NRG) don't want,” he said.

"(If those are eliminated) then they can reduce our workforce further and employ casual labour hire.

"It's a common theme right across the country... that's a real fear of ours.

"If the whole workforce is casual in Gladstone, who's going to be able to get a loan for a house?”

Mr Lockwood said unions were considering organising a campaign in the Gladstone region around Labour Day to draw attention to multinational companies cutting rates and signing substandard agreements.

Gladstone Power Station acting general manager Nigel Warrington said there was no disputation at this stage of talks, with the next round set to begin tomorrow.

"Our objectives remain the same, there's really no change in our position - we're seeking a new modern (Enterprise Bargaining Agreement) and talks are continuing,” he said.

A statement released last month by NRG said the agreement it had put on the table would bring the power station "in line with the rest of the power industry”.