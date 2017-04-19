Little baby boy gave parents a scare

WITH girls' names picked out, this tiny newborn had other ideas.

Karen Wright and Joshua Murphy's son Hunter Joshua Murphy was born on March 19.

"Before we had the scan to see if it was a girl or boy, we had girls' names picked out and no boys' names,” Karen said.

With two sons already, Karen said they turned to online quizzes for inspiration which matched their personalities with baby names.

"The quizzes would ask 'do you prefer old style cars' .... and it gave us a choice of names,” she said.

"I loved the name Hunter.

"But then an ad came on TV and the dog's name was Hunter, so I wasn't sure ... but Hunter suits him.”

Weighing 2.49kg when he was born, Hunter is the first child for dad Joshua, 27, and the third son for mum Karen, 41.

"My partner, for the first two weeks he said it hadn't sunk in yet ... we have a real life little person,” Karen said.

"He can carry on the family name because my partner's father died five years ago.”

The doting mum said everything had changed since the last time she gave birth 15 years ago.

"The whole procedure has changed, they can find so much more,” she said.

"It's such an incredible experience.”

Hunter was born through an induced emergency caesarian eight days before his due date because Karen's blood pressure was high.

"His heart rate was on 50 for six minutes ... and five minutes later he was out, the doctors were incredible,” Karen said.

"The cut me open, took him out and gave him to his father ... to hold that beautiful new little boy was incredible.”

With two older brothers, 15 and 17 years old doting over the month old baby, Karen said her family was "so in love” with Hunter.

"They absolutely love him to pieces,” she said.

"When they hold him they say they won't want to give him back.”