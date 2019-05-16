'Little b---h': Heartbroken man's aggressive street outburst

Trevor Robert Marxsen, 24 pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week to one count of commit public nuisance following a drunken blunder at Barney Point in March.

Trevor Robert Marxsen pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week to one count of commit public nuisance following a drunken blunder at Barney Point in March.

Police received several phone calls from neighbours about 12.15am on March 14 with reports a man was standing outside a house shouting abuse at the occupants.

The court was told the incident began with Marxsen sending a string of text messages to his ex-girlfriend informing her he would be coming over to fight her new boyfriend.

The 24-year-old stood outside the home and shouted: "your man is a little b---c, you're a little b---h... come out and fight me".

"Come out you f-----g c--t, come out and fight me," Marxsen shouted.

Marxsen continued shouting until police arrived.

The court was told the attending officers could see he was well-affected by alcohol. Officers could smell alcohol on his breath.

Marxsen told police he wanted to fight the man. He was taken to the watch house.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said Marxsen had been in a relationship with the woman for three years.

Mr Pepito said Marxsen was highly intoxicated at the time.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said Marxsen had a concerning criminal history of violent offending.

"It does not reflect well upon you," Mr Kinsella said.

"You were, undoubtedly, heartbroken at the time.

"And affected by the male bravado, fuelled by some sense of injustice and testosterone.

"Let's put it frankly, your partner was entitled to move with her life."

Mr Kinsella ordered Marxsen to complete a nine-month probation order.

A conviction was recorded.