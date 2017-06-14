Little Athletics track churned up by hoons' burnouts

THE AGNES Water community was dealt a heavy blow on Monday night when people did burnouts on the Discovery Coast Sport and Recreation club's running track, leaving it severely damaged.

The burnouts were discovered early Tuesday morning by general committee member and advertising coordinator Anna Horwell on her way to the facilities.

"It's not very nice to arrive and walk in and see that first thing in the morning," Ms. Horwell said.

The committee member was more frustrated than surprised by the damage, saying "in the past there's been incidents of burnouts, break-ins, vandalism and graffiti as well."

The Discovery Coast Sport and Recreation Club's grounds are used by multiple community groups, including Little Athletics who use the facilities weekly.

"It's our only local sporting ground in town and the general community uses the track for running and walking all the time," Ms Horwell said.

According to the committee, the sporting ground and facilities have had major updates in the last four years, with about $400,000 worth of improvements made under the current committee.

The club's upgrades were focused on building a new kitchen and additional buildings and facilities.

"Looking back, [the grounds] weren't usable for multiple groups four years ago," Ms. Horwell said.

"We now have multiple groups using the facility and the majority of the town is extremely impressed with the current committee as well.

"Most people in the community are involved in some way or another, and now we have multiple groups using the upgraded facilities including playgroup, social netball, and local footy teams.

"Apart from the minority everyone is really happy and proud of the work being put down here."

Ms Horwell said the resulting damage from the burnouts poses a hazard for all those who want to use the grounds, especially the kids involved in Little Athletics this Saturday.

"The track is also maintained by the Little Athletics committee who just line-marked the track," she said.

"The burnouts have ripped up those lines and could cause kids to trip and fall ... To repair the damage it will be more soil and paint to realign."

The Discovery Coast Sport and Recreation Club committee member expressed her frustration with the matter, saying "it's wasted a lot of people's time and hard work and now it's just going to cost more of that.

"The whole grounds are run by volunteers, so getting people in to fix it all in time for Saturday is another problem."