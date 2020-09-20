‘Little angel’: Lisa Curry’s moving post after funeral

Lisa Curry and Grant Kenny held their firstborn daughter as she took her first breath in the world, and were there when she took her last.

The former swimming champion and her iron man ex-husband said goodbye to their firstborn daughter, Jaimi Kenny, 33, at her "beautiful, quiet, pretty and sparkly" funeral at the Sunshine Coast on Saturday as the sunset.

"As the last sun rays filtered through the trees onto you, fairy lights flickering everywhere around, with the most divine flowers surrounding you, and a room full of unconditional love, we farewelled you … always our bubba," Curry wrote on social media Sunday morning.

Lisa Curry shared heartfelt message for his big sister, Jaimi. Pic: Instagram

She wrote her daughter's funeral was just the way Jaimi would have wanted it.

"Our little angel, you can now rest peacefully," Curry wrote.

"Free of pain, free to flourish and free to grow, free to just be."

Curry said Jaimi's last few moments were spent being held by her mum and dad.

"Jaimi … as dad and I lovingly held you when you took your first breath, we lovingly held you as you took your last," Curry wrote.

Jaimi Kenny was farewelled by loved ones yesterday. Pic: Instagram

"Jaimi, my love, our hearts are aching, but know you will be forever with us, and forever loved wherever we go.

"Goodnight sweet girl … we hope you have a nice long sleep."

Jett Kenny also shared an emotional message, writing Jaimi was "a fighter until the very end".

"You were my second mother, you were my biggest sister, you were my friend, and you were a fighter until the very end," he wrote.

"Jaimi, I will love you forever and you will always have a place in my heart. I will miss you dearly, but cherish the moments we had together greatly. I love you so much, and I will see you again at some point.

Jett Kenny shared heartfelt message for his big sister, Jaimi. Pic: Instagram

"Yesterday we said our final goodbyes to my beautiful sister and I would just like to thank everyone for your overwhelming love and support.

"The entire family was inundated with loving messages, flowers and thoughts for our beautiful Jaimi.

"I personally will never be able to thank everyone enough. But do know that it will never be forgotten."