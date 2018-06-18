Literacy class decodes reading for struggling students

ACHIEVEMENT: Connor Wyllie graduated from the Gladstone Literacy Centre's program along with his classmates.

"IF I don't know how to read I won't be smart and I won't be able to have a job."

These were the words of nine-year-old Lincoln who was struggling to read before participating in a five-month program with the Gladstone Literacy Centre at Calliope State School.

Twenty-four students from the school graduated from the intensive literacy program on Friday with significant improvements to their comprehension and their average reading age.

On graduation Lincoln wrote "now I read nine to 10-year-old books and (before) I was reading six-year-olds' books".

Eight-year-old Blake said he "sucked at reading" before the literacy program

"I can (now) read the popular books that the other kids my age read too," he said.

Another eight-year-old, Kyle, had a similar outcome, he was reading very slowly and never read for fun five months ago.

"Now I love to read and I read very fast," he said.

Chris Tanner, OAM and Gladstone Literacy Centre founder said the success was a result of consistent daily lessons.

"They don't learn anything if they (have lessons) once a week," he said.

"These kids just find reading very hard, we give them two hours every school day and they're flat out.

"It's the only (program of its kind) in Queensland and we give the children time.

"That's what makes the program work."

The Calliope State School students who graduated were from Year three and four and had reading ages two years or more below their classmates.

Mr Tanner said it was tough for children these days.

"Now (children) are doing 101 different things and they're expected to, almost by osmosis, pick up (reading) it's very difficult."

He said the program gave children confidence and could be a "life-changing experience".

The Gladstone Literacy Centre, a not-for-profit has graduated about 580 students since it started in 2001.