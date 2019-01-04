Listicle: Head to the Boyne Valley for a refreshing swim

The Boyne Valley is dotted with numerous out of the way, tranquil creeks and streams where you can enjoy cooling relief from the summer heat.

The following are a selection of the slightly lesser known swimming spots in the valley which can be reached by the family car and aren't too far away to enjoy a relaxing swim, picnic, walk, fish or even a chance to photograph some wildlife in a tranquil setting.

Blackman's Gap

Blackmans Gap is a great place to visit for a quick swim and bushwalking. Contributed

Turn off the Gladstone Monto Rd onto Blackmans Gap and drive for a few kilometres until you find a small parking area at the foot of the range.

A short walk upstream about 300 metres will bring you to the rock pools and small waterfall winding it's way down into the valley.

Fairy Springs, Takilberan Creek

Fairy Springs, Takilberan Ck in the Boyne Valley. Greg Bray

This waterway flows down the Kroombit Range into the valley and can be easily be reached by a family sedan.

To find it, turn off the Gladstone Monto Rd onto the Tablelands Rd leading to Kroombit Tops.

Turn right onto at Bindawalla Rd and follow it for a few kilometres until you see the a camping/rest area on the right next to the creek.

There are several large pools, a small wading area for the children and plenty of places to explore up and down the creek.

Be aware that the rocks under the water may be slippery.

Norton Bridge, Boyne River

Swimming hole next to the new Norton Rd bridge which crosses the Boyne River near Nagoorin. Anne Huth

A popular spot with Boyne Valley locals, this swimming area can be found by following the Gladstone Monto Rd to Nagoorin and turning onto Norton St and following it for approximately one kilometre until you reach the concrete bridge crossing the Boyne River.

The pool is deep enough for thrill-seekers wanting to swing into the water off the Tarzan rope, but offers shallow swimming areas for the kids.

Shady trees offer protection from the sun and it's also a good place to explore the upper reaches of the Boyne River on a inflatable mat or canoe.

