LISTEN: Will it or won't it be aired says Gladstone man

PASSIONATE: Gladstone sports die-hard John Cockburn is at a loss as to why the inconsistency with sports television coverage. Matt Taylor GLA280119SOCC

OPINION: Passionate Gladstone sports lover and tragic John Cockburn echoes what most without the luxury of Pay TV feel.

He's frustrated at the inconsistencies of the TC coverage of various sports - notably - the 2019 AFC Asian Cup currently held in the United Arab Emirates.

"I guess it's a hard one to cover all sports and there are a lot of sports out there like hockey and others that don't get much coverage unless it's on Pay TV," Cockburn said.

The coverage of national competition matches such as NRL and AFL deserve as much coverage as possible.

But Cockburn was critical about the coverage - or lack-thereof - of some national teams.

"It's a little bit disappointing and the recent women's T20 cricket match a couple months ago, the Aussie girls made the final and all of a sudden it's on free-to-air TV," he said.

"It makes me wonder how all of a sudden they can show a final game, which is great, but why can't you be consistent with your coverage.

"Don't pick and choose what we're going to show."

Cockburn understands that professional sport is driven by sponsorship dollars and the saturation of a Pay TV audience.

But he believes national teams deserve a fair go for free-to-air viewers.

"I mean the hockey have got an international series coming up shortly - a six-team competition - is it going to be on TV?", Cockburn said.

"Probably not. Pay TV, yeah and you want to live stream it on Foxtel or Optus, yeah go for it.

"But there's a lot of the older generation who aren't up with all the technology and all that, who would love to see all the national sides play."

The Socceroos have played in the Asian Cup before it was knocked out of the competition by UAE last Saturday.

The final between Japan and Qatar and will be televised today at midnight - but only for those on Foxtel and such like.

"SBS years ago used to be able to do a fairly good coverage of the World Game, to quote the great Les Murray," Cockburn said.

"In recent times, whether SBS has lost the interest or it's not there, I don't know.

"But here's the really crazy part, in June, the Matildas are playing in the World Cup in France and SBS is going 'we'll show you the Matildas.'

"What is going on?"

And that's exactly what many other sports lovers are thinking.