LISTEN: Storm CEO talks of his Gladstone upbringing

Melbourne Storm CEO Dave Donaghy and Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy speak to the media during an NRL press conference at AAMI Park in Melbourne, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The NRL has suspended the 2020 premiership as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. (AAP Image/Scott Barbour) NO ARCHIVING

RUGBY LEAGUE: When Melbourne Storm chief executive Dave Donaghy contacted The Observer to inform the paper the GAPDL Business Luncheon was called off last Friday, you just knew he was a typical Gladstonite.

His Melbourne Storm club is undefeated after the first two rounds of the NRL season which has now been placed on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former Gladstone Brothers player Donaghy has stepped up the corporate ladder big time as he looks after a side that is undefeated during the most tumultuous time in Australian sport - let alone in humanity.

Donaghy has not forgotten where he came from and was greatly looking forward to visiting his home town.

"It's not a cancellation but more a postponement," Donaghy said about the prospect of a visit later in the year.

"I grew up in Gladstone and my parents are still there and I'm proud that I did grow up there because it certainly helped shape me as a person."

Donaghy actually spent a week or two at The Observer with work experience as a teenager back in 2001.

"I left Gladstone when I was 17 and went to Chanel College and Star of the Sea, played for Gladstone Brothers and signed a contract with Brisbane Easts at the time," he said.

Donaghy studied politics and journalism at university in Brisbane.

He got a sports writing role at AAP in which he specialised in NRL before he delved into sports management in 2008.

He also worked at the Brisbane Lions AFL club ­before his second and current stint at the Storm.

"I enjoyed journalism but I wasn't particularly great at it," Donaghy said.

The chance to get into an administrative role in his first stint at Melbourne Storm was too good an opportunity to let go.

"There was an opening at the Melbourne Storm at the end of 2008 and working with Craig Bellamy was too good an offer that was too good to pass up.

"I started out in footy operations and media manager and was admin and CEO for five years."

Donaghy had this to say to anyone who aims to climb the corporate ladder.

And it doesn't matter where those who want to do this come from.

"I think for young kids in Gladstone, hopefully they can see what opportunities there are in the world and do the Aussie thing and have a crack," he said.

