LISTEN: Seahawks surge past Port City Power teams

Gladstone Port City Power's Taylor Young in action against the Gold Coast Seahawks on 29 June 2019. Matt Taylor GLA290619MQBL

BASKETBALL: With the game still to be won and lost, the ejection of game-breaker Taylor Young in the third quarter went a long way to adding yet another loss to Gladstone Port City Power Capricorn Surge - 105-89.

This time it was against North Gold Coast Seahawks and at that stage Gladstone were four points ahead, but Young had 22 points.

The referees simply wanted to be a part of the game.

Too much in fact especially as they were sensitive to a Young query. That's all it was.

Credit to Seahwaks, which on the back of man mountain Brent Wallace (21 points) and young gun Cameron Goldfinch, with 20, broke the back of the Power with a 34-21 third term.

"We played the way we wanted to play in the first quarter and I though that was really good," Power coach Brady Walmsley said.

"There were some really crucial calls that flipped the game on its head when our single import got ejected for questionable stuff.

"It probably took a bit of belief out of us.

"The game isn't about them and I thought there was probably too much refereeing impact."

Officiating aside, the Power went away from what made them so good in the first half after they held a six-point advantage.

Walmsley said consistency had plagued Gladstone all season.

"We really had a great recipe early on and that was playing fast, moving the ball and playing assertively," Walmsley said.

"For whatever reason, the ball got a little bit sticky especially in that second half and that kind of goes against the way we were hoping to play."

Before Young's ejection, he had played a stellar game and Kyle Tipene continued his excellent form with a double-double 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Paul Aleer was another with 16 points and 11 boards.

Gladstone's women were outpointed by Seahawks in a 107-67 loss.

Amarah Coleman (26 points), emerging Briana Bailey with 20 and Ashleigh Kelman-Poto (15 points and nine rebounds) stood tall.

Deja Middleton's size was just too much and was the MVP for Seahawks with 37 points and her team-mate Casey Samuels shot the lights out with 31 points that included six triple from eight attempts.

"Our communication and to help each other in defence was something that let us down," Kelman-Poto said.