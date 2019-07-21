LISTEN: Roar skipper's advice for Gladstone youngsters

ROAR-SOME: Brisbane Roar players and coaching staff touched down in Gladstone yesterday afternoon ahead of their pre-season match against a Gladstone Select side on July 27.

BRISBANE Roar captain Jack Hingert has encouraged Gladstone footballers to grab their opportunity with two hands as the professional A-League squad arrived in Gladstone on Sunday afternoon.

Touching down at around 4pm, it's the first time the team has ever come to the Port City and includes Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler as head coach.

But it was interim captain Jack Hingert who put the challenge out ahead of the team's match against a Gladstone Select side next Saturday.

He said the regional pre-season tours hark back to his time before he joined the club eight years ago.

"You hear some great stories of if you are a young kid aspiring to be a professional footballer, these are the types of games... that are a chance to prove yourself and show what you can bring," he said.

"We're all going to be here, our coaching staff are going to be watching so if you do perform well it gives you a great chance.

"I was one of the youngsters playing in the local leagues 10 years ago so I've been in the position of these guys... so it's a massive opportunity."

The team will be in Gladstone for one week before the match to engage with the community through school visits and coaching clinics.

The squad, which contains a number of fresh faces for Roar fans, will play their third pre-season match after wins against Redlands United and Brisbane City.

Jack Hingert said as the only A-League side in Queensland it's important to access all its fans including those in Gladstone.

"It's something we look forward to, its awesome for us to get out to the regional areas within Queensland as a team," he said.