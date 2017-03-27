LISTEN: Rain, wind and floods: What Gladstone can expect tonight and for the week.

Gladstone SES officer's Timothy Evans, Grace Hanlon and Ray 'Golly' Fulloon are ready for action if needed in the region.

GLADSTONE looks like being in for a wet and windy night and week with the risk of river flooding despite being a long way from the action of Cyclone Debbie.

SKY News meteorologist Tristan Meyers told The Observer this evening that winds and rain could increase during the night with a real risk of flash flooding in the region.

Mr Meyers said winds could get up to 50 or 70kmh during the night with continuous showers increasing.

"Even though Gladstone isn't in the cyclone warning area you really shouldn't get complacent," he said.

"There is a flood watch out for Queensland that extends from Rollingstone to Gladstone and it is for major river floods."

The meteorologist said while conditions would worsen overnight, it could be continued rainfall over the coming days that would present the biggest danger for the Gladstone region.

He said Gladstone was generally well sheltered from the winds by the offshore islands but the rain in catchments and rivers further inland were what could prove problematic.

"One of the reasons I am so concerned about this is that although you are only getting showers at the moment, they are only going to increase in magnitude and frequency into tomorrow and really over the coming days," Mr Meyer said.

"Even after the tropical cyclone makes landfall on Tuesday, the entire central part of the Queensland coast is still in for heavy rain and very strong onshore winds.

"(It's) probably not as strong in Gladstone because you're protected with the islands just offshore but nevertheless it will still bring some pretty heavy showers and river flooding will probably develop further inland (and) flow to the coast which is generally seen in these situations

"So even though it seems the threat of the cyclone will be over by Wednesday it's really not. We have a period of pretty severe weather which will continue for the rest of the week."

Mr Meyers said the conditions would intensify from what Gladstone was experiencing right now. He said Gladstone was in for some fairly gusty winds at times, increasing in frequency tomorrow.

"For Gladstone it is probably going to be 50 and 70kmh gusts, really developing as the cyclone nears the coastline, but it should drop off significantly by Tuesday afternoon once it makes landfall," he said.

"It gets a bit complicated in the coming week we have a system further to the south which is a cold front that's going to move through.

"The action of the cold front is the trigger for widespread heavy rain for eastern Queensland, including Gladstone."

There is currently a flood watch and the potential for major river flooding.

Mr Meyer said the the worst of the river flooding was going to be to the north of Gladstone but he wouldn't be surprised to see minor to moderate river flooding in Gladstone.

For storm and flood assistance or sand bags phone the State Emergency Service (SES) on 132 500 and in a life threatening situation phone triple zero (000).