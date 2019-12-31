LISTEN: Former Gladstone man's Sydney to Hobart experience

SAILING: Gladstone's Tom Barker says it was a successful 75th Rolex Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race for his crew on Zen.

Barker, who lives in Sydney, was the navigator of the 50ft yacht which finished 11th overall in the IRC main handicap and 18th in line honours.

"It was a really great race actually, the 75th anniversary of the race and a big celebration and one of the largest fleets that the race has had," he said.

Barker said it was one of the "easier" races he had competed in because of the favourable winds.

"We had mostly winds from the north and the east so we were reaching and running all the way pretty much," he said.

Barker said the race completed what was otherwise a pretty tough year for Zen.

"Although the boat was built in 2011, we only launched this boat in Australia in December last year (2018)," he said.

"We had a very short lead in to last year's Hobart race and unfortunately retired from last year's race very early on with some gear damage."

Barker said the main focus was to complete the race.

Zen was behind race winner Ichi Ban, second-placed Gweilo and Quest.

"They obviously got a little bit of a break on us in some of that light wind transition that we had early in the race so we struggled to catch them," Barker said.

This race was Barker's 14th and he missed a couple of races because he was travelling and sailing overseas.

Barker had sailed and been the Zen's navigator in 2018-19 Sydney to Hobart races and said the role was important.

"Usually at the start of the race and normal sailing, I'll be towards the back of the boat," he said.

"It's what we often term as the afterguard and the main decision-makers on board being the skipper, the tactician and the navigator.

"Those three roles are often referred to as the after guard.

"I'll always be toward the back of the boat helping to make the decisions obviously navigating the boat safely out of the harbour but also providing information on where we are positioned on the racecourse and any relevant information regarding the weather."

He said this race proved challenging because of two areas where winds were light.

"It was a real navigator's race, a very tricky race to get the tactics right," he said.

"Throughout the race I was also down below on the boat's computer tracking on where all the other boats were tracking and what our performance was in relation to the other boats."

Zen yacht crew at the Rolex Sydney to Hobart