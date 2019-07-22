LISTEN: Jamie's a keeper for Brisbane Roar

PERFECT PRE-SEASON: Jamie Young hopes for another clean sheet on Saturday.

SOCCER: If pre-season form is anything to go by, Brisbane Roar goal-keeper Jamie Young will have an 'easy' season.

To date, the Roar have kept clean sheets against National Premier League Queensland team Brisbane City in a 4-0 win and kept fellow semi-professional team Redlands United scoreless 3-0.

On Saturday Young's new-look Roar outfit will take on the Gladstone Select Team at Marley Brown Oval in another pre-season trial match.

"I think from my perspective as a 'keeper, that's important and something I will be looking to improve on from last season," Young said straight after the team's first training session at Marley Brown Oval.

Young has played 98 games for Brisbane Roar and has consolidated the number one goal-keeper position after Michael Theo's contract was not renewed after the 2017-18 A-League season.

Young said the defensive unit was a team within a team.

"Obviously it's not down to me, but it's down to other players in front of me and so far they have performed," Young said.

"I think there's a lot more to come as well and there's no need to get carried away juts yet...we're just working on a daily basis."

Brisbane Roar are the only A-League club which have done the regional tour.

It's something Young and his team-mates had relished.

"One of the reasons teams go away is to obviously develop that team cohesion and it's important to be able to work for each other on the pitch," Young said.

"Tours like this help facilitate that."