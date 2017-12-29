Menu
LISTEN: It's a premier chance taken for Gladstone girl

Georgia Muir happily sports her new club uniform.
NICK KOSSATCH
by

IT'S another example of regional talent taking the next step,

Gladstone's Georgia Muir has overcome injury and adversity to be signed by Brisbane Women's Premier League club, Annerley.

The 19-year-old Clinton Football Club product has played since she was five-years-old and said she was always

hesitant to play for another club "just because I was really connected to Clinton". But she said the change was nice.

"It was a good change and didn't take long to transition," she said.

 

WHERE IT STARTED: Georgia Muir in action for Clinton and she happily sports her new club uniform in Brisbane.
"It was a bit hard at first, but we were playing women's for a reason."

The road to Annerley wasn't always easy.

During university holidays in mid-2016, Muir had a bad case of hay-fever and suffered a fit of sneezing.

"I sneezed something like 200 times a day and I sneezed that hard that I did a disc or muscle in my back," she said.

"I never wanted to go to the doctor because I was doing all these team sports and didn't want to not do them."

After a proper rest and a break from playing sport, Muir still endured some discomfort and couldn't sit down during lectures.

However she is back to full health and breezed through the first lot of pre-season trials with her new club in November.

"My coach Anthony Costa told me that I was the first one selected that wasn't a returning player," she said.

"I was very happy about it because I have been out with injury and very happy to be be able to be in such a good team in Brisbane."

As a former representative, Queensland shadow and Queensland Country player, Muir believes her pace and ball skills stood her in good stead during the trials and her exposure to senior soccer at 13 was also a factor in her development.

Topics:  clinton football club football central queensland premier league football soccer gladstone women soccer

