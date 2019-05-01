LISTEN: Guard wants to make his own point for Power

ON THE MOVE: Kyle Tipene takes on star Rockhampton Rocket NBL players Adam Gibson and AJ Ogilvy.

ON THE MOVE: Kyle Tipene takes on star Rockhampton Rocket NBL players Adam Gibson and AJ Ogilvy. Erin Mellor GLA280419MEN

BASKETBALL: Gladstone Port City Power Capricorn Surge point guard Kyle Tipene made an auspicious debut for his new club against Rockhampton Rockets last Saturday night.

The ex-Mt Gambier Pioneer player shot 12 points at 50 per cent with two triples in the 17-point loss against a legitimate championship contender.

He's keen to build on his solid start this weekend down in Toowoomba and Brisbane.

It all starts on Saturday against Toowoomba Mountaineers at 6pm and then Southern District Spartans on Sunday at noon.

"Brady (Walmsley) and I have kept in touch in the past 12 months and we expressed interest in each other," Tipene said on how his journey north began.

"It's worked out good and it's a good situation and a good opportunity for me.

"I hope I can bring what he wants to the team."

Mt Gambier born-and-bred Tipene played college hoops in the US for Martin Methodist College before he moved to Adelaide.

"I then finished my degree in Adelaide and played Premier league for Forrestville and then moved to the Big V and played for Shepparton and then back to Mt Gambier in the SEABL last year," Tipene said.

"It's a very strong and you've got some Boomers players and a lot of NBL guys.

"Not to mention that we had some NBL-calibre guards in my team which was good for me."

Tipene aims to pass on what he has been taught to the Power.