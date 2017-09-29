LISTEN AND WATCH: Rissy tells why she loves the Cowboys

Marisa Horan is already excited about a Cowboys will win tomorrow.

SHE MAY have moved to Gladstone more than three decades ago, but Marisa Horan's heart will be in Townsville.

That's because her mighty North Queensland Cowboys are in another NRL grand final - their second in three years.

If the Cowboys claim another NRL premiership, 'Rissy' will sure have a sore head on Sunday morning.

"I moved down from Townsville in 1985 and we have followed them ever since," she said.

Marisa, who is also involved with the Gladstone Wallabys league club, admitted that the Cowboys were shot during the latter stages of the season, but some strong support by travelling fans had the men from up north storming home to the 'big dance'.

Marisa said she was screaming at the top of her lungs during the Cowboys' heroic stretch of finals.

"I thought we were gone and everybody 'tagged them off' and they were not going to make it, but, yeah I am over the moon," she said.

She watched the three away game sudden-death finals at her place and her friend's place.

"When the Tigers played the Cowboys and we lost to the Tigers, it was a bit sad because my husband Norm goes for Wests Tigers," Marisa said.

"Our whole house was decked out on Tigers and Cowboys."

Marisa obviously predicts a Cowboys win and Michael Morgan, who has stepped up big time in the absence of Johnathan Thurston, will lead the way with a best afield display.

"I have got a good feeling about them and Michael Morgan is an absolute champion and he's come a long way that lad," she said.

'Rissy' added that she and Norm had hoped to book a ticket to Sydney for the grand final, but are unable to make the trip to the Harbour City.

Instead, she will watch the decider at a friend's place and if the Cowboys get up, then there's all the more reason to celebrate with a self-inflicted headache.

"It will be a big celebration and if they win, we'll probably get drunk and have fun," Marisa said.

The grand final will be live on free-to-air TV from 6.30pm (QLD time) tomorrow.