LISTED: All CQ players in Qld under-21 squads

Rockhampton’s Jessica Moffat, pictured in action with club team Frenchville, has been named in the Queensland under-21 hockey squad.

Hockey-playing siblings Nathan and Jessica Moffat and Will and Morgan Mathison have a shot at donning maroon this year after being named in the Queensland men’s and women’s under-21 squads.

The Moffats from Rockhampton and the Mathisons from Gladstone are among 18 Central Queensland representatives included.

Squad members will attend trials at Brisbane’s State Hockey Centre on April 23 and 24.

From there, Queensland teams will be named to compete at the Australian championships at Moorebank, New South Wales, from June 30 to July 7.

The selection process was a little different this year given state championships were cancelled in 2020 because of COVID.

Mackay’s Noah Gauci has been named in the Queensland under-21 men’s squad.

Associations nominated players for consideration, and the Hockey Queensland High Performance and Pathways team finalised the squads.

Jessica will be seeking an exemption from this month’s trials as she is still on the road to recovery after breaking her foot in December while representing Rockhampton at the state indoor hockey titles.

She hopes to be back on the field by mid-May, with a view to being match fit for the under-21 nationals if selected.

The 18-year-old has been identified as a rising star in both forms of the game.

She attended the Australian Futures Squad training camp for outdoor at the Australian Institute of Sport last year, and has been selected for the Australian under-18 indoor camp this October.

Listed are the Rockhampton, Gladstone and Mackay players who made the Queensland under-21 squads.

Men: Kaleb Christensen, Cooper Johnson, Sean McDonald, Nathan Moffat, Regan Weatherhead, Callum White (Rockhampton); Will Mathison, Ryley Stevens (Gladstone); Cody Dunbar, Harrison Finn, Noah Gauci, Logan Templeton, Edward Westcott (Mackay).

Women: Cassidy Knuth, Jessica Moffat, Aleesha Spyve (Rockhampton); Abbey Lowry, Morgan Mathison (Gladstone).

