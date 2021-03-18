LISTED: All CQ medical centres giving COVID vaccine

Gladstone and Banana Shire Director of Medical Services Dr Dilip Kumar receives the first AstraZeneca COVID vaccination in Gladstone on March 17, 2021. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Central Queenslanders are being urged not to call their local doctor asking about COVID vaccinations after practices have reported their phones “going into meltdown” with enquiries.

From Monday March 22, selected medical centres will rollout phase 1b of the COVID vaccination program across CQ, part of the 1104 practices nationwide.

Phase 1b is for the over 70s, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders over 55, adults with underlying medical conditions, including those with a disability, critical high-risk workers and those working on the frontline in healthcare.

Central Queensland, Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast PHN’s senior manager for Primary Healthcare, Robb Major, said there had already been a high demand for the COVID-19 vaccine, not just from people who were eligible for Phase 1b but from people in general.

“We are really pleased to hear and see such a positive response from the community regarding the COVID-19 vaccination,” Mr Major said.

“However, it’s important people take the time to go online and check your eligibility for this round before you call your doctor or make an appointment.

“We are lucky here in Queensland, and indeed Australia, that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is very low, so there’s no rush to get your jab on the first day.

“All eligible Australians will have the opportunity to have this vaccination in the coming months.”

Mr Major said some, but not all, general practices had opted in to deliver COVID-19 vaccines for this stage of the vaccine rollout, and supplies of the vaccine would vary between practices.

“The vaccination rollout will go slowly at first while supply is secured but as it progressively increases over the months ahead, more practices are likely to come on board too,” Mr Major said.

“In the meantime, we encourage everyone to make sure their Medicare details are up to date and continue to practise good hygiene, physical distancing, adhere to local restrictions and understand how to isolate if needed.

“And of course if you’re feeling unwell don’t go to work or to activities in big groups, and get tested.”

Royal Australian College of General Practitioners president Dr Karen Price echoed the calls for calm.

“I understand that patients are eager to receive their vaccination and that is positive news; however, I plead with all people to please be respectful when speaking to receptionists and administrative staff managing this huge volume of calls about vaccines on top of their day-to-day presentations,” she said.

“They are doing their best in very challenging circumstances.

“It may be a frustrating experience, but if you are kept on hold for an extended period or told that a booking can’t be made yet due to uncertainty about when vaccine supplies will be delivered, my message is simple – please be patient.”

Check your eligibility online via the eligibility checker.

Otherwise call the National Coronavirus and COVID-19 Vaccination Helpline on 1800 020 080.

CQ Medical Centres beginning Phase 1b of COVID rollout on Monday, March 22.

CQ Medicentre, Rockhampton

Gracemere Medical Centre, Gracemere

Family Practice at Glenmore, North Rockhampton

Yeppoon Medical Centre, Yeppoon.

Biloela Medical Centre, Biloela.

Mandalay Medical Centre, Berserker

Total Health Medical Centre, Yeppoon

Mount Archer Medical Centre, Frenchville

Gladstone Medical Centre, Gladstone

Yeppoon Family Practice, Yeppoon

BITS Medical Centre, Tannum Sands

