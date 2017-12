LIST: Which Gladstone businesses are open over Christmas?

WITH most of Gladstone getting ready to shut its doors over the holiday period, we've compiled a list of opening hours for businesses and services in the region.

OPENING HOURS | Live list

Shopping centres

Stockland Gladstone: Open Christmas Eve until 4pm, closed Christmas Day, open Boxing Day 10am - 4pm

Medical services

Harbour City Family Practice: Closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and January 1

Blooms the Chemist: Closed Christmas Day & Boxing Day

Chemist Warehouse: Closed Christmas Day, Open Boxing Day 9am - 5pm

Supermarkets

Woolworths (all stores): Open Christmas Eve to 6pm, closed Christmas Day, open Boxing Day 9am - 6pm.

Coles (all stores): Open Christmas Eve to 6pm, closed Christmas Day, open Boxing Day 9am - 6pm.

Aldi (all stores): Open Christmas Eve to 6pm, closed Christmas Day, open Boxing Day 9am - 6pm.

Spar Express Sun Valley: Open Christmas Eve to 8pm, open Christmas Day 6am - midday, Open Boxing Day 5am - 8pm.

Night Owl Gladstone: Open 6am - midnight each day

Drake's IGA Gladstone: Open Christmas Eve until 7pm, closed Christmas Day, open Boxing Day 7am - 7pm

Cafes and eateries

Light Box Espresso & Wine Bar : Closed Christmas Eve after 2pm & Christmas Day, open Boxing Day

Fresh Fix Cafe: Closed Christmas Eve after midday, Christmas Day, Boxing Day & January 1

Coffee Club Dawson Hwy: Closed Christmas Day, open Boxing Day 8am - 3pm

Coffee Club Grand Hotel Goondoon St: Closed Christmas Day, open Boxing Day 7am - 2pm, then normal hours until January 1 7am - 2pm

Guzman y Gomez: Open Christmas Eve until 10pm, closed Christmas Day, open Boxing Day 10am - 10pm

Gladstone Yacht Club: Closed Christmas Day & Boxing Day

RockS@lt Gladstone: Open Christmas Day (bookings only), closed Boxing Day until January 5

RockS@lt Tannum Sands: Closed until January 5

Hog's Australia's Steakhouse: Open Christmas Eve until ~8.30, closed Christmas Day, open Boxing Day 11am - 9pm

Dicey's: Closed Christmas Day, open Boxing Day (may close early)

Queen's Hotel: Closed Christmas Day, open Boxing Day from 10am

Reef Hotel: Closed Christmas Day (bookings only), open Boxing Day from 10am

Grand Hotel Pub: Closed Christmas Day, open Boxing Day

Harvey Road Tavern: Open Christmas Day (booked out), open Boxing Day 10am - 4am.

Fast Food

McDonalds (all stores): Open 24 hours (normal trading hours for non-24-hour stores)

Hungry Jacks: Closed Christmas Day, open Boxing Day 7am - 10pm

Subway (Dawson Rd): Closed Christmas Day, open Boxing Day 7am - 9pm

Subway (Gladstone Valley & Clinton): Closed Christmas Day, open Boxing Day 8am - 9pm

Council services

Administration offices and depots: Closed until 8.30am, January 2

Agnes Water RTC: Closed until 9am January 2

Animal Pound Facility: Closed Christmas Day & Boxing Day. Open 3pm - 6pm on December 27-29, then closed December 31 & January 1.

Benaraby Landfill: Closed Christmas Day, open every other day 7am - 3pm

Boyne Tannum Community Centre and Library: Closed until 9am January 2

Cemeteries: Closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day & January 1.

Community Advisory Service: Closed until 8.15am January 2.

Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum: Closed until 10am January 2

Library: Agnes Water, Gladstone, Miriam Vale & Calliope: Closed until January 2

Mt Larcom RTC & Library: Closed until January 2

Tondoon Botanic Gardens: Closed Christmas Day, open every other day 7am - 6pm

Retail

Autobarn: Closed Christmas Day, open Boxing Day 8.30am - 5.30pm

Dan Murphy's: Open Christmas Eve to 9pm, closed Christmas Day, open Boxing Day 10am - 7pm

Target Country: Closed Christmas Day, open Boxing Day 9am - 5pm

Big W: Closed Christmas Day, open Boxing Day 9am - 5pm

Kmart: Closed Christmas Day, open Boxing Day 9am - 6pm

Bunnings: Closed Christmas Day, open Boxing Day 7am - 6pm

Officeworks: Closed Christmas Day, open Boxing Day 10am - 4pm

Harvey Norman: Closed Christmas Day, open Boxing Day 9am - 5.30pm

Entertainment

Yaralla Sports Club: Open (for breakfast only) Christmas Day 6am - 10am, open Boxing Day

Lake Awoonga Boating & Leisure Hire: Open Christmas Day (unconfirmed) & Boxing Day 8am - 5pm

Gladstone Cinemas: Closed Christmas Day, open Boxing Day 8am - 9.30p (check session times)