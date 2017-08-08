LIST: What's open and closed on Show Day

TOMORROW the Gladstone Showgrounds will see the biggest ever Gladstone Show.
The huge event will celebrate Gladstone's 125th birthday on Wednesday, August 9.
In case you're not planning on spending your entire day off from work at the show, here's a list of businesses that are still open on the public holiday.
Businesses open on Show Day:
Rocksalt Bar & Restaurant (Tannum): 8am - 8.30pm *Gladstone store will be closed.
Miss India: 10am - 10pm
Woolworths: 8:30am - 5:30pm
Coles: 8am - 6pm
Muffin Break: 7am -12pm
Lightbox Espresso & Wine Bar: 7am - 2pm
The Coffee Club: 7am - 12:30pm
Jahm Bar Espresso (Toolooa St): 5am - 11am
LiquorLand: 9am - 6pm
Outlook Cafe: 7am - 2.30pm
Gloria Jeans: 7am - 4pm
Hogs Breath: 11.30 - 2.30pm for lunch, 5pm on for dinner
Pizza Capers: 4.30pm - 8.30pm
McDonalds: Open
Gladstone Cinemas: Open
Game On: 9.30am - 9.30pm
Spar Express: 5am -8pm
The Dock at East Shores: 7.30am - 9pm
Golden Chicken (Chapman Dr): 9am - 8pm *Gladstone Valley store will be closed.