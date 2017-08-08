LIST: What's open and closed on Show Day

TOMORROW the Gladstone Showgrounds will see the biggest ever Gladstone Show.

The huge event will celebrate Gladstone's 125th birthday on Wednesday, August 9.

RELATED | Gladstone Show

>> Gladstone Show's 125 birthday celebration next week

In case you're not planning on spending your entire day off from work at the show, here's a list of businesses that are still open on the public holiday.

Businesses open on Show Day:

Rocksalt Bar & Restaurant (Tannum): 8am - 8.30pm *Gladstone store will be closed.

Miss India: 10am - 10pm

Woolworths: 8:30am - 5:30pm

Coles: 8am - 6pm

Muffin Break: 7am -12pm

Lightbox Espresso & Wine Bar: 7am - 2pm

The Coffee Club: 7am - 12:30pm

Jahm Bar Espresso (Toolooa St): 5am - 11am

LiquorLand: 9am - 6pm

Outlook Cafe: 7am - 2.30pm

Gloria Jeans: 7am - 4pm

Hogs Breath: 11.30 - 2.30pm for lunch, 5pm on for dinner

Pizza Capers: 4.30pm - 8.30pm

McDonalds: Open

Gladstone Cinemas: Open

Game On: 9.30am - 9.30pm

Spar Express: 5am -8pm

The Dock at East Shores: 7.30am - 9pm

Golden Chicken (Chapman Dr): 9am - 8pm *Gladstone Valley store will be closed.