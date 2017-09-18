27°
LIST: Tons of fun and games on offer for kids this break

Tigger's Bounce House staff Simon McClintock, Brittney Pradella, 17, and business owner Rikki Tea.
GLADSTONE kids have a new place for birthday parties thanks to Tigger's Bounce House.

The inflatable children's entertainment venue opened yesterday in time for the school holidays and caters for kids aged 0-12.

Business owner Rikki Tea said having a young family made her realise how much services for parents with young children were lacking.

"The vision really was to create a fun atmosphere for children and for families," she said. "There was not a lot for children around the region, so I came up with the idea of sport and recreation for kids."

Ms Tea, who also has a personal training business,believed it was important for the community to have a family-based service to create childhood memories.

Kids can pick their own theme, while a birthday cake and party decorations are also provided.

Parents also get help from a host to run the party.

Ms Tea runs a tight ship, with eight staff in total.

The business took ten months to get up and running from start to set up.

What's on:

  • Robotics with Ozobots and Cubelets at the Calliope Library on Tuesday, September 19, 9.30-10.30am
  • Craft day at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens today. Kids can use seeds, pods, paints and glue to create birds, turtles, mice, anything! The 12pm-1.30pm session is now full. Phone 4971 4444 to book into the 2-3.30pm session
  • Join Bettina from Gladstone Library, as she delights all who come to sit on the mat to hear her stories, rhymes, and puppets. She will be at Tondoon on Wednesday, September 20, from 10-11.30am in the area below the Cafe Deck
  • Take part in an Intensive Learn to Swim program at the Gladstone Aquatic Centre during the second week of the school holidays September 25-29, 2.30-5.30pm. Bookings required

