LIST: Tons of fun and games on offer for kids this break

GLADSTONE kids have a new place for birthday parties thanks to Tigger's Bounce House.

The inflatable children's entertainment venue opened yesterday in time for the school holidays and caters for kids aged 0-12.

Business owner Rikki Tea said having a young family made her realise how much services for parents with young children were lacking.

"The vision really was to create a fun atmosphere for children and for families," she said. "There was not a lot for children around the region, so I came up with the idea of sport and recreation for kids."

Ms Tea, who also has a personal training business,believed it was important for the community to have a family-based service to create childhood memories.

Kids can pick their own theme, while a birthday cake and party decorations are also provided.

Tigger's Bounce House opens: A new place for kids to play these school holidays opened its doors today.

Parents also get help from a host to run the party.

Ms Tea runs a tight ship, with eight staff in total.

The business took ten months to get up and running from start to set up.

What's on: