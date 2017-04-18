LIST: The 37 conditions Gladstone council imposed on Islamic Centre

GLADSTONE Regional Council has imposed 37 conditions on the proposed Islamic Centre to be constructed at Anson Close in Toolooa.
The Islamic Centre was approved for development by a majority of councillors at a meeting this morning.
Mayor Matt Burnett said one of the conditions imposed on the development was that there would be no amplified call to prayer.
"That was raised by a number of submitters," Cr Burnett said.
"They'll actually be using a call to prayer via text message... through mobile phones and also to pagers and things like that."
After-school youth activities undertaken in conjunction with the place of worship are not to exceed a maximum of 10 children each day, with all educational teachings to remain consistent in nature "and therefore ancillary to the place of worship use at all times".
At least two different textures, colours and designs will need to be incorporated into the external design of the building, with details to be submitted to council for approval, and all lighting at ground level will need to be focused downwards and provided with hoods or shades to avoid affecting nearby residents.
Cr Burnett said he knew some people would not be happy with the council's decision.
"At the end of the day, it's a planning decision for council," he said.
"It's very important to note that if council was to refuse this application it would then end up in the Planning and Environment Court, and the Planning and Environment Court could potentially approve it without any conditions.
"So by council placing 37 conditions - special conditions, on top of other general conditions, specific to this development - (we were) able to listen to the concerns of the community, and actually address those concerns as best we possibly could."
Cr Burnett said community members who opposed the development with properly made submissions had a right to lodge objections to the decision with the court themselves.
FULL LIST | Conditions imposed on Islamic Centre development:
- Development is to be carried out generally in accordance with the submitted application including the following plans and supporting documentation except where amendments are required to satisfy the conditions of this approval
- The Applicant is to ensure that access to the subject site is obtained from Anson Close at all times during the construction and operational phases to ensure the protection of existing major water pipeline infrastructure within Lot 310 CTN1558. No standing of any construction equipment is permitted on Lot 310 CTN1558 at any time. Should the existing contours of the western boundary of the block be altered as part of construction the Applicant must ensure that earthworks are done in such a way that no erosion of Lot 310 CTN1558 occurs.
- The development is to ensure that the source of amplified noise does not occur external to the Place of Worship building, at any time during its operation. Amplified noise is to remain within the safe noise levels required by the Environmental Noise Policy 2008, the Environmental Protection Act 1994 and the Environmental Protection Regulation 2008.
- After school youth activities undertaken in conjunction with the Place of Worship are not to exceed a maximum of 10 children each day, and all educational teachings are to remain consistent in nature and therefore ancillary to the Place of Worship use at all times.
- A Development Permit for Operational Works must be obtained from Council prior to the commencement of construction. The Development Application for Operational Works is to include the following: A Stormwater Management (quantity, quality, flood and drainage control).
- Development Applications for Operational Works shall be designed and constructed in accordance with Australian Standards, the Engineering Design Planning Scheme Policy under the Gladstone Regional Planning Scheme or any other applicable standards at the time of lodgement.
- The Applicant is required to obtain a Development Permit and Building Final for Building Works in accordance with the Sustainable Planning Act 2009. Construction is to comply with the Building Act 1975, the National Construction Code and the requirements of other relevant authorities.
- The Applicant is required to obtain a Development Permit for Plumbing and Drainage Works and Plumbing and Drainage Final in accordance with the Sustainable Planning Act 2009. Construction is to comply with the Plumbing and Drainage Act 2002 and the requirements of other relevant authorities.
- Prior to the commencement of the use, all plant and equipment (including air conditioners, exhaust fans and the like) are to be housed, screened and located so that these do not cause environmental nuisance or harm to sensitive land uses in the surrounding area.
- The development is to incorporate a variety of at least 2 different textures, colours and designs within the external façade of the building. Details of the proposed colour scheme, materials and finishes for all external areas of the building are to be submitted to Council for approval prior to the issue of a Development Permit for Building Works.
- Prior to the commencement of the use, all lighting at ground level and associated with illuminating ground level areas must be focused downwards and be provided with hoods, shades or other permanent devices to direct illumination downwards and not allow upward lighting to adversely affect the residential uses on this site and the adjoining sites.
- Prior to commencing Building Works, the Applicant is to obtain written approval from the Gladstone Airport Corporation with regard to the proposed construction techniques to ensure appropriate measures are taken to limit any impact to aircraft operations and Airport Operational Airspace.
- Prior to the commencement of the use, a water service connection is to be provided from Council's water supply infrastructure to the front property boundary. The location and size of the water service (and any associated fire service) is to be determined in consultation with Council.
- Prior to the commencement of the use, connections to Council's live water reticulation network must be carried out by Council. The cost of these works is to be borne by the Applicant.
- Prior to the commencement of the use, all sanitary drainage is to drain into a new 1050mm diameter privately owned maintenance hole within the development site, before connection to Council's sewerage infrastructure. The location and size of the sewer service is to be determined in consultation with Council.
- Prior to the commencement of the use, connections to Council's live sewerage network must be carried out by Council. The cost of these works is to be borne by the Applicant.
- Prior to commencement of the use, all stormwater infrastructure is to be constructed on site generally in accordance with the approved Stormwater Management Plan outlined in Condition 1, and the requirements of the associated Operational Works approval, including quality and quantity infrastructure. The stormwater infrastructure is to be in accordance with the Engineering Design Planning Scheme Policy under the Gladstone Regional Planning Scheme, State Planning Policy and Queensland Urban Drainage Manual (QUDM).
- Prior to the lodgement of an application for Operational Works, the Applicant must submit an engineering plan and/or report for the shared driveway for approval by Council's Engineering Department. This document must demonstrate the method of delineating vehicle movements between heavy vehicles, private vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians, with heavy vehicles utilising the shared driveway to have right of way at all times. This document must also address provision for separate pedestrian and cyclist access within the shared access driveway. Any required signage or works are to be installed prior to the commencement of the use.
- Prior to the lodgement of an application for Operational Works, the Applicant must provide a revised Traffic Impact Assessment where the Peak Trip Generation Rate in Table 4.2 of the Traffic Impact Assessment Report by Pinnacle Engineering Group (December 2016 Revision 02) reflects the peak number of vehicles (identified in Table 4.1 of the report) as entering and exiting within the peak hour period as described in Section 5.3 of the report. All subsequent sections of the report impacted by the change are to be revised. Any required works are to be constructed prior to the commencement of the use.
- Prior to the lodgement of an application for Operational Works, the Applicant must provide vehicle swept paths for the largest heavy vehicle allowable on Anson Close to enter and exit the adjoining property via the shared driveway at the same time as a B99 vehicle is entering the site. This is to demonstrate that the existing driveway width is sufficient for these vehicles to pass safely or identify the upgrades to the existing driveway that are required to achieve this. Any upgrades required to the existing driveway to allow for the safe movement of vehicles are to be approved by Council, constructed prior to the commencement of the use and will require the Applicant to obtain a Works on a Council Road approval in conformity with Council's subordinate Local Law No. 1.15 prior to the commencement of the works. At a minimum, the Applicant must demonstrate that the existing driveway is in accordance with an Industrial Driveway in accordance with Council's Standard Drawing for an Urban Commercial/Industrial Driveway or upgrade the existing driveway to meet the requirements of this standard drawing.
- Prior to the commencement of the use, a total of 60 car parking spaces are to be constructed on site, including designated disabled car parking spaces. These spaces and all vehicle movement areas are to be constructed, sealed, line marked and maintained in accordance with the Engineering Design Planning Scheme Policy under the Gladstone Regional Planning Scheme and AS2890.1
- Prior to the commencement of the use, a total of 4 bicycle spaces are to be constructed onsite within 30m walking distance to the entry of the use. All bicycle spaces are to be constructed in accordance with AS2890.3
- Prior to the commencement of the use, any damage to the driveway crossing and kerb and channel shall be repaired at the owner's expense and to Council's Standard Drawing for an Urban Commercial/Industrial Driveway.
- Prior to the commencement of the use, all grassed footpath areas disturbed by the development are to be top dressed and turfed following completion of construction activity.
- Prior to the commencement of the use, any manholes located on the proposed driveway are to be covered with Class D Covers to AS 3996, and are to be maintained at finished surface levels and remain accessible at all times.
- Prior to the commencement of the use, a 2 metre wide concrete footpath for the full extent of the frontage of the site is to be constructed, and is to be extended along Anson Close through to the existing footpath along Gladstone-Benaraby Road in accordance with Council's Standard Drawing Concrete Pathway/Bikeway Details.
- Prior to the commencement of the use, shade street trees are to be constructed within the designated vehicle parking area at a rate of 1 tree per 6 vehicle parking spaces in accordance with Table 9.3.4.3.2 - Plant Species List of the Landscaping Code of the Gladstone Regional Planning Scheme and the Capricorn Municipal Development Guidelines - Landscaping C273 Construction Specification.
- As part of the first Development Application for Building Works, a full Landscaping Plan is to be provided in accordance with Table 9.3.4.3.2 - Plant Species List of the Landscaping Code of the Gladstone Regional Planning Scheme and the Capricorn Municipal Development Guidelines - Landscaping C273 Construction Specification. The full Landscaping Plan is to be certified by a Landscape Architect.
- Prior to the commencement of the use, all landscaping areas are to be constructed with an appropriate irrigation system. Details of the irrigation system are to be provided as part of the full Landscaping Plan.
- Prior to the commencement of the use, a 1.8m high screen fence is to be constructed to all side and rear boundaries, other than those areas where the building is built to the boundary line or a fence is specified by a referral agency, the details of which are to be submitted with any Development Application for Building Works.
- As part of any Development Application for Building Works, a Waste Management Plan is to be submitted and approved by Council. The Waste Management Plan is to be in accordance with the Waste Management Planning Scheme Policy of the Gladstone Regional Planning Scheme.
- During operations of the Place of Worship a maximum of 4 refuse bins (2 general and 2 recycle) are to be utilised for kerb side collection by Council at any one time and any additional waste capacity is to be serviced onsite via a private commercial arrangement. The total waste capacity is to be in accordance with Schedule 6.7 Waste Management of the Gladstone Regional Planning Scheme 2015 at a rate of 10L/100m2 GFA/day with a minimum capacity of 561.68L/week for general waste and the same for recycling.
- Prior to the commencement of the use, the waste storage area/s are to be sufficient in size to house all waste collection containers including recycling waste containers. The waste storage area/s must be suitably enclosed and imperviously paved, with a hose cock and hose fitted in close proximity to the enclosure to ensure the area can be easily and effectively cleaned.
- Prior to the commencement of the use, open storage areas shall be adequately screened so as not to detract from the visual amenity of the area. One way of achieving compliance with this condition is as follows: Outdoor storage areas are situated in locations not visible from the street; and a 1.8m solid screen fence is located around storage areas.
- Prior to the commencement of the use, the Applicant is to provide at no cost to Council, one copy of the signed easement documents fully executed (in accordance with Council's Standard Easement Document) for the following: a. Drainage easement in favour of Council burdening Lot 1 SP261348 having a minimum width of 2m either side 4m in total) from the centreline of Council's existing stormwater asset.
- Prior to the commencement of this use, the Applicant is to request that a Compliance Inspection be undertaken by Council to confirm that all conditions of this Development Permit are considered compliant.
- Upon receipt of confirmation from Council that all conditions of this Development Permit are considered compliant, the Applicant is to notify Council within 20 business days that this approved use has lawfully commenced.