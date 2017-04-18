LIST: The 37 conditions Gladstone council imposed on Islamic Centre

LONG LIST: Gladstone Regional Council has imposed 37 conditions on the development of an Islamic Centre at Toolooa.

GLADSTONE Regional Council has imposed 37 conditions on the proposed Islamic Centre to be constructed at Anson Close in Toolooa.

The Islamic Centre was approved for development by a majority of councillors at a meeting this morning.

Mayor Matt Burnett said one of the conditions imposed on the development was that there would be no amplified call to prayer.

"That was raised by a number of submitters," Cr Burnett said.

"They'll actually be using a call to prayer via text message... through mobile phones and also to pagers and things like that."

After-school youth activities undertaken in conjunction with the place of worship are not to exceed a maximum of 10 children each day, with all educational teachings to remain consistent in nature "and therefore ancillary to the place of worship use at all times".

At least two different textures, colours and designs will need to be incorporated into the external design of the building, with details to be submitted to council for approval, and all lighting at ground level will need to be focused downwards and provided with hoods or shades to avoid affecting nearby residents.

Cr Burnett said he knew some people would not be happy with the council's decision.

"At the end of the day, it's a planning decision for council," he said.

"It's very important to note that if council was to refuse this application it would then end up in the Planning and Environment Court, and the Planning and Environment Court could potentially approve it without any conditions.

"So by council placing 37 conditions - special conditions, on top of other general conditions, specific to this development - (we were) able to listen to the concerns of the community, and actually address those concerns as best we possibly could."

Cr Burnett said community members who opposed the development with properly made submissions had a right to lodge objections to the decision with the court themselves.

FULL LIST | Conditions imposed on Islamic Centre development: