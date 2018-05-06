LIST: Suburban roads to undergo micro-surfacing
ROADS in Clinton, West Gladstone and Calliope are about to undergo $400,000 worth of maintenance.
Approximately 65,000m² of traffic areas will benefit from a bituminous micro-surfacing program taking place between mid-May and early June, weather pending.
Clinton will have 19 roads affected, West Gladstone 14 and Calliope three.
Gladstone Regional Council said asphalt surfacing in urban areas was also under way, while bitumen sealing of some rural roads had recently been completed.
The work will be carried out by Victorian company Downer EDI Works Pty Ltd, which is no stranger to the Gladstone region having worked here many times before.
Council awarded Downer the contract, worth $407,462.50, ahead of Brisbane company Colas Queensland Pty Ltd which also tabled a submission, but were $87,000 more expensive.
Councillor Peter Masters acknowledged the work wouldn't be carried out by a local company, but said GRC was "very happy” with the work Downer had done for them in the past.
"They are the specialists and unfortunately there was no local supplier who offered that service,” he said.
"There's local suppliers who offer the asphalt overlay who we use, like Fulton Hogan... We don't have a local supplier who can offer the exact service we were looking for.
"The company that we went with, not only were they cheaper, but they've done other work for us before and we were very happy with it.”
Cr Masters said the micro-surfacing provided council value for money.
"It's a cost-effective method of trying to renew the road surface and it seals the minor cracks and any other little irregularities,” he said.
"The whole idea of it is really about water proofing because the number one thing that kills roads is water getting in and penetrating.
"It's a protective seal that you put over the top of the existing road. It's a thin, tough layer of asphalt and emulsion blend and then they put finely crushed stone or rock through that, which offers some traction and grip on the road.
"Ultimately an asphalt overlay will go over it, but this will extend that period of time.
"We only do this on roads with low (traffic) volume. If you were to put it on the Dawson or Bruce Hwy it just wouldn't hold up.
"It's considerably more cost effective than going with a full asphalt overlay.”
ROADS TO UNDERGO MICRO-SURFACING
Clinton:
Clark Street
Campbell Street
McDonald Street
Payne Street
Hansen Crescent
Kerr Street
Creed Street
Schafer Street
Potter Street
Welch Street
Streeter Street
McGinlay Street
Simpson Street
Wassell Street
Pashley Street
Aspland Street
Dalton Street
Morrison Street
Muirhead Street.
West Gladstone:
Williamson Street
Hill Crescent
Worthington Street
White Street
Glegg Street
Hunter Street
Laver Street
Amelia Street
Fowler Street
Fowler Lane
Garden Street
Picnic Street
Witt Street
Warren Street.
Calliope:
Ibbotson Road
Brown Street
Farmer Street.