LIST: Suburban roads to undergo micro-surfacing

ROADS in Clinton, West Gladstone and Calliope are about to undergo $400,000 worth of maintenance.

Approximately 65,000m² of traffic areas will benefit from a bituminous micro-surfacing program taking place between mid-May and early June, weather pending.

Clinton will have 19 roads affected, West Gladstone 14 and Calliope three.

Gladstone Regional Council said asphalt surfacing in urban areas was also under way, while bitumen sealing of some rural roads had recently been completed.

The work will be carried out by Victorian company Downer EDI Works Pty Ltd, which is no stranger to the Gladstone region having worked here many times before.

Council awarded Downer the contract, worth $407,462.50, ahead of Brisbane company Colas Queensland Pty Ltd which also tabled a submission, but were $87,000 more expensive.

Councillor Peter Masters acknowledged the work wouldn't be carried out by a local company, but said GRC was "very happy” with the work Downer had done for them in the past.

"They are the specialists and unfortunately there was no local supplier who offered that service,” he said.

"There's local suppliers who offer the asphalt overlay who we use, like Fulton Hogan... We don't have a local supplier who can offer the exact service we were looking for.

"The company that we went with, not only were they cheaper, but they've done other work for us before and we were very happy with it.”

Cr Masters said the micro-surfacing provided council value for money.

"It's a cost-effective method of trying to renew the road surface and it seals the minor cracks and any other little irregularities,” he said.

"The whole idea of it is really about water proofing because the number one thing that kills roads is water getting in and penetrating.

"It's a protective seal that you put over the top of the existing road. It's a thin, tough layer of asphalt and emulsion blend and then they put finely crushed stone or rock through that, which offers some traction and grip on the road.

"Ultimately an asphalt overlay will go over it, but this will extend that period of time.

"We only do this on roads with low (traffic) volume. If you were to put it on the Dawson or Bruce Hwy it just wouldn't hold up.

"It's considerably more cost effective than going with a full asphalt overlay.”

ROADS TO UNDERGO MICRO-SURFACING

Clinton:

Clark Street

Campbell Street

McDonald Street

Payne Street

Hansen Crescent

Kerr Street

Creed Street

Schafer Street

Potter Street

Welch Street

Streeter Street

McGinlay Street

Simpson Street

Wassell Street

Pashley Street

Aspland Street

Dalton Street

Morrison Street

Muirhead Street.

West Gladstone:

Williamson Street

Hill Crescent

Worthington Street

White Street

Glegg Street

Hunter Street

Laver Street

Amelia Street

Fowler Street

Fowler Lane

Garden Street

Picnic Street

Witt Street

Warren Street.

Calliope:

Ibbotson Road

Brown Street

Farmer Street.