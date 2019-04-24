LIST: Spots to fish during HookUp without a boat

INTERESTING: The fish ladder constructed by the Catchment Solutions team at Lake Callemondah in Gladstone.

INTERESTING: The fish ladder constructed by the Catchment Solutions team at Lake Callemondah in Gladstone. contributed

KEEN to fish but don't have a boat? Here are some spots, excluding the popular Lake Awoonga, to check out during HookUp:

Auckland Creek

The creek has a number of jetties, wharves and other structures, making it a magic spot to throw in a line. Incoming tide is especially good, and you can expect to catch bream, mangrove jack and barramundi.

Locals recommend using live bait as they work best, and it never hurts to have a cast net handy when schools of prawns are near.

Lilley's Beach

Not just a perfect camping destination, Lilley's Beach also offers some hot spots for the fishing enthusiast. The beach is ideal for catching summer and winter whiting, flathead, bream and the odd mackerel.

If you're chasing whiting then trying fishing when the tide is outgoing or incoming and target the gutters which line the beach (i.e. the spots where there are small breaking waves 40-50m offshore).

For bait use yabbies, small prawns, slivers of fresh squid or beach worms. A permit is required to drive on this beach.

Benaraby Bridge

Benaraby Bridge has proven very successful with good numbers of bream, flathead and barra on the downstream side.

Upstream has an assortment of mangrove jack and queenies ready to catch.

One of the largest free camping areas is located on the southern bank of the Boyne River and has basic facilities available. Baits recommended are prawns, squid and herring.

Wondering how to get there? Head along Gladstone Benaraby Rd and just after the Caltex Service Station, you will find Benaraby Bridge.

NRG Power Station Hot Water Outlet

This spot has been a favourite haunt for decades, as the barra in mid-winter love to sit in the warm water which has been heated by the power station. Here, there are many ways of catching a fish; from surface lure through to deep divers or hard and soft bodied lures.

Dead baits such as squid, mullet, herring and hardy heads are excellent, but make sure your knots and tackle are good because there are some huge fish pulled in at this spot.

This fishing spot is also affected by the tide, with the incoming tide moving the warm current upstream away from the suggested fishing zone.

Access: Follow Hanson Rd towards the Power Station and turn left before the bridge.

Lake Callemondah

Situated directly behind the Transfer Station off Blain Dr, this lake is one of the locals' secret spots to fish.

The Lake is fed by Police Creek and has been stocked with barramundi, along with some other species.

The lake is ideal if you are wanting to learn how to catch a big barra using lures.

SOURCE: Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited