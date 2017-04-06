LIST: Seven exciting events council is supporting

The organising committee for the music festival.

MORE than $100,000 has been given to seven exciting events in the region.

The money was given through Gladstone Regional Council's Major Events Advisory Panel.

The Turkey Beach Progress Association received $10,000 for the Turkey Beach Truc-Tor Bash.

There will be plenty for everyone to do at the event on July 8 at Worthington Reserve, Turkey Beach.

The council gave Quota International $2000 to help them hold a regional conference from April 21-23.

People from as far north as Darwin and south to near Brisbane will travel to Gladstone for the event.

The successful Capricorn Film Festival received $5000 from the council. The date for the event is still to be determined.

Gladstone Multicultural Association was given $13,000 for their Gladstone Region Multicultural Week and Festival Day.

The event is on September 3 at the Gladstone Marina Parklands.

There was $8000 set aside for the Gladstone Show and $15,000 for the Mount Larcom Show.

The biggest amount was given to the Boyne Tannum Arts Business and Community Association.

They are running a new music festival, Under The Trees, on October 14 at Boyne Island.