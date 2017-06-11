LIST: Residents give these Gladstone businesses a thumbs up

Gladstone CBD from The Oaks Hotel roof, Febuary 17, 2015. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

EVERY week we ask Gladstone residents to give us a "thumbs up/down” to something or someone in the region.

We do this on Facebook, and every now and then we get a great response where the number of thumbs ups outweigh the thumbs downs.

This week we received more than 30 comments from residents commenting about people, places and businesses they wanted to commend.

So, we compiled a list of what you said:

Leisa Teather: Thumbs up to Toolooa Family Practice Dr Neele. Listened, kind, thorough and helpful with a medical plan for my knee injury.

Richelle Brilliant: Thumbs up to Tannum Tyre Service - they also have car batteries & replace them for you.

Always great service from Stan & the team.

Ivon Turner: Thumbs up to this place (Crow Street Creative) for it's cool Friday night markets .

Katie Maree Sullivan: Thumbs up to kinkora maccas for awesome coffees. What is a day like without coffee? Don't ask me because I do not know. Lol

Keely Marie: Thumbs up to the gentleman and female Aurizon worker who helped an elderly gentleman after a stumble im the carpark today.

Amy Rose Page: Thumbs up to the staff at Barney Point Butchers! Absolutely brilliant customer service!

Angelina Tiffany Taylor Mossman: Thumbs up to all those out there studying for uni exams

Shannon Wright: Thumbs up to Cindy and her girls at The Junction Tannum for catering to my low carb way of eating with delicious meal alternatives, patience and good humour. 'No carbs in bacon'

Leica Anne: Thumbs up to those who support local business.

Kellie Shepherd: Kirstin at baby haven (& then my dad!) for anchor point help, Kev Wooton at Bob Jane for great service with new tyres, Boyne/Tannum Mcdonalds for delicious salted caramel frappes and excellent service!!

Sonia Mobbs: Thumbs up to the amazing Gladstone south swim club!! The club has such an amazing positive vibe towards it!! I don't think I have been surround by such a proactive club is such a long time!! It all about the kids, I love it!! Can't wait until the season begin.

Jade Tori-lee Nate: Thumbs up to Jason and Jo Hoad at Beast martial arts and Fitness Academy for the epic bootcamps and boxing sessions! And making it affordable for everyone.

Denise Meurant: A big thumbs up to Grant Mitchell who does such a brilliant job with his staff and customers!

Should be more people like him in the world!!!

Keep up the good work!

Very much appreciated x

Rachael Moore: Thumbs up to Chloe, an OT at the community health centre & JP, a paediatrician at the hospital. Gladstone is lucky to have them.

Ross Hunter: Thumbs up to Camp Akuna Pikes Crossing providing its facilities for TS Gladstone Australian Navy cadets to have an awesome winter camp, canoeing, and sailing weekend.

Reeba Rebecca: Thumbs up to Newman Fitness Systems for keeping me sane while my partner is away.

Vanessa Stephanie: Thumbs up to Coombs Mechanical, Milton has always been great to our family.

Tracee Ann: Thumbs up guys at Reef Hotel drive through! Super service and now sausage sizzle on Thursday!

If you have a person or business you want to add, let us know!

Contact newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au.