List of Anzac Day services across our region

Charles Hulme never made it back to Calliope, but his name will live forever on the town's cenotaph. Photo David Sparkes/ The Observer GLA250411CHAR

ALL you need to know about where and when Anzac Day commemorations are being held in the Gladstone and Banana regions.

Gladstone: Dawn service starts at 5.30am at Anzac Park on Tank Street, with form up at 5.25am at Valley shopping centre. Main parade at 10.30am from Council Chambers to Anzac Park, with form up at 10.25am. Morning service to start soon after at 11am at the cenotaph. Lunch afterwards for guests at the Gladstone RSL Bowls and Citizens Club at 12.30pm.

Boyne/Tannum: Dawn service starts at 5.30am at the Stirling Park Cenotaph. Gold coin breakfast afterwards at Lions Park. Morning service march from 8.40am, starting from Boyne Plaza carpark to Stirling Park. Refreshments afterwards for ex-service people and guests at the RSL Hall on Ocean St.

Calliope: Morning march begins at 10.45am from Bunting Park to the RSL Hall Cenotaph. Service begins at 11am. Lunch for current and former service people afterwards at the Diggers Arms Hotel.

Miriam Vale: Assemble for dawn service at 4.15am for a 4.30am start at the Miriam Vale Hotel. Followed by a public breakfast for a small fee.

Mt Larcom: Dawn service from 5am at the Showgrounds Memorial Garden Cenotaph with breakfast afterwards. Form up from 4.50am at RSL Hall. Morning service at 11am with lunch afterwards.

Bororen: Dawn service at 6am at the Bororen Memorial Park Cenotaph.

Agnes Water/Seventeen Seventy: Coffee Royal at Latino's Cafe at 5.30am. Dawn service from 6am at the Agnes Water Cenotaph. Gunfire breakfast afterwards at 7am at the Agnes Water Tavern. March at 10am from Tavern Rd to Cenotaph. Morning service begins at 10.15am, followed by refreshments at Agnes Water Tavern.

Turkey Beach: Dawn service from 5.30am at RSL Memorial. March at 9am from the RFS to the RSL Memorial.

Curtis Island: Dawn service at Janson Park by The Anchor on the headland at sunrise.

Rosedale: Morning service from 5.45am at the cenotaph. Flyover at 6.31am, public Gunfire breakfast after at Memorial Hall.

Ubobo: March at 9.30am from Ubobo State School. 10am service at Memorial Hall.

Biloela: Dawn service from 4-4.30am, Cenotaph, Biloela RSLA Park, Callide St. March from 9.30-10am. Marchers assemble at Achievement Park, beside Biloela Information Centre. The march will proceed along Callide St and finish at Biloela RSLA Park, beside the Biloela Anzac Memorial Club. Morning service to follow at 10-10.30am, Cenotaph, Biloela RSLA Park, Callide St.

Taroom: Dawn service from 5.30am, Taroom Cenotaph, Leichhardt Hwy/Yaldwyn St.

Moura: Dawn service from 4.15-5am, Moura RSL, cnr Marshall and Young Sts. March from 10-10.15am. The march begins at the service station on the Dawson Hwy, and ends at Moura RSL. Morning service to follow at 10.15-11am, Moura RSL, cnr Marshall and Young Sts.

Wowan: Dawn service from 5.30-5.45am, RSSAILA Memorial Hall, Don St. The service will be followed by a breakfast. March begins 10.15-11am. Ambulance Station, Railway Ave. Morning service to follow at 11-11.45am, RSSAILA Memorial Hall, Lot 12 Don St. Followed by a barbecue and social bowls.

Cracow: Dawn service from 5.45-6.30am, The Boulevard.

Theodore: Dawn service from 6-7am, War Memorial, Bull Ring, The Boulevard. Tea and coffee to follow the service. March from 10-10.30am, Hotel Theodore, 23 The Boulevard. Morning service to follow at 10.30-11.45, War Memorial, Bull Ring, The Boulevard. Barbecue to follow the service.