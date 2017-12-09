LIST: More than 80 properties could sell over unpaid rates

A HUGE number of properties could be auctioned off by Gladstone Regional Council to recoup unpaid rates.
A notice of intention to sell the land was published in the Queensland Government Gazette on December 8.
"This notice is given because rates or charges levied by the Council on the below properties are at least three years overdue or default judgment has been granted by the Magistrates Court on vacant or commercial land," it reads.
"Where rates or charges on a property are more than three years overdue, or are more than one year and default judgment has been granted by the Magistrates Court on vacant or commercial land the council may sell the property at public auction and use the proceeds to discharge the overdue rates or charges."
No date for any potential auction has been set.
"If the overdue rates or charges are not paid within three months of the notice, the council will issue a Notice of Sale to the property owner and commence proceedings to sell the property," the gazette reads.
There are 82 properties listed throughout the region with overdue rates which could potentially be auctioned.
The total each property owns has been published, with the total in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.
However, often a large amount to not make it to that stage.
Gladstone:
143 Auckland Street, Gladstone
125 Auckland Street, Gladstone
112-114 Auckland Street, Gladstone
140 Auckland Street, Gladstone
178 Auckland Street, Gladstone
11 Bramston Street, Gladstone
6/8 Oaka Lane, Gladstone
516/52 Oaka Lane, Gladstone
South Gladstone:
226 Auckland Street, South Gladstone
194 Oaka Street, South Gladstone
1/84 Toolooa Street, South Gladstone
2/84 Toolooa Street, South Gladstone
3/84 Toolooa Street, South Gladstone
West Gladstone:
30 Park Street, West Gladstone
11 Hunter Street, West Gladstone
12 Piper Street, West Gladstone
40 Paterson Street, West Gladstone
161 Philip Street, West Gladstone
17 Park Street, West Gladstone
4/7 Kent Street, West Gladstone
6/32 Kent Street, West Gladstone
33 Pine Avenue, West Gladstone
Clinton:
26 Harvey Road, Clinton
18 Hansen Crescent, Clinton
75 Gretel Drive, Clinton
26 Aquarius Street, Clinton
6 Palm Court, Clinton
167 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton
New Auckland:
73 Beak Street, New Auckland
35 Sandpiper Avenue, New Auckland
20 Wilson Street, New Auckland
60 Penda Avenue, New Auckland
54 Emmadale Drive, New Auckland
99 Penda Avenue, New Auckland
10 Franklin Court, New Auckland
5/9 Cockatoo Drive, New Auckland
Barney Point:
60 Wood Street, Barney Point
76 Sutton Street, Barney Point
33 O'Connell Street, Barney Point
4/36 Wood Street, Barney Point
5/36 Wood Street, Barney Point
Telina:
7 Saturn Crescent, Telina
Glen Eden:
32 Dean Street, Glen Eden
27/2 Beezley Street, Glen Eden
19/2 Ringuet Close, Glen Eden
21 Jumbuck Court, Glen Eden
32/42 Glen Eden Drive, Glen Eden
Kin Kora:
19/1 Collins Lane, Kin Kora
Kirkwood:
25 Briffney Street, Kirkwood
Calliope:
6 Kylee Crescent, Calliope
4 Kylee Crescent, Calliope
Sawmill Road, Calliope
10 Trudy Avenue, Calliope
3 Oxford Street, Calliope
Boyne Island:
16 Orana Avenue, Boyne Island
2 Davina Street, Boyne Island
22 Mcleod Street, Boyne Island
Tannum Sands:
5 Alfred Street, Tannum Sands
3 Buckley Court, Tannum Sands
12 Pleasant Avenue, Tannum Sands
113 Broadacres Drive, Tannum Sands
Yarwun:
1341 Calliope River Road, Yarwun
Other:
7 Wattle Lane, Boyne Valley
274 Ferguson Road, West Stowe
267 Darts Creek Road, Darts Creek
4131 Dawson Highway, Wooderson
17 Koala Court, Burua
4 Kent Street, Bororen
29 Michael Street, Rodds Bay
167 Mineral Road, Rosedale
262 Mollenhagens Road, Rosedale
714 Cross Road, Euleilah
Capricornia Drive, Deepwater
789 Pacific Drive, Deepwater
35 Owttrim Circuit, O'Connell
6 Hope Phillips Crescent, O'Connell
Old Toweran Road, Berajondo
4323 Tableland Road, Diglum
Agnes Water:
2773 Round Hill Road, Agnes Water
78 Innamincka Way, Agnes Water
57 Countess Russell Crescent, Agnes Water