LIST: Gladstone roadworks to avoid this month

DELAYS: Road maintenance will continue across the Gladstone Region throughout February. Chrissy Harris GLA230611KIRK
MATT HARRIS
UPDATE 12.30pm

GLADSTONE Regional Council is advising that Harvey Road, Clinton, will close to northbound traffic (travelling from Kirkwood Rd towards Harvey Road Tavern) from 7.30pm tonight until early tomorrow morning due to ongoing roadworks.

Traffic controls and detour signage will be in place.

Those wishing to travel from Sundowner Rd to Dawson Highway are asked to make alternative arrangements.

Southbound travel along Harvey Rd will be possible with speed restrictions from the Dawson Highway roundabout to beyond Harvey Road Tavern operating.

EARLIER 10.30am

MOTORISTS in the Gladstone Region should consider planning ahead or factoring in extra time for trips with a number of day and night roadworks taking place this month.

According to Transport and Main Roads, roadworks at the intersection of Glenlyon Street and Bramston Street/Dawson Road are expected to conclude tonight.

Part of TMR's annual resurfacing program across the Gladstone region, the works were scheduled for completion in December last year, but were postponed due to wet weather.

Road maintenance will continue across the Gladstone region throughout February with the following works taking place:

NIGHT WORKS

February 14: Hanson Road and Gibson Road intersection

February 15-18: Dawson Highway (Penda Avenue Roundabout)

February 19-20: Gladstone - Mt Larcom and Quarry Access Road intersection

February 21: Gladstone Benaraby Road (South Tree Drive intersection).

DAY WORKS

February 12-16: Dawson Highway (between Gladstone and Calliope)

February 20-22: Gladstone Benaraby Road (South Tree Drive to Skyring Hill Road)

February 23: Tannum Sands Road (Coronation Drive to Tannum Waters Boulevard)

February 26-27: Bruce Highway (Bororen)

February 28: Gladstone - Monto Road.

Motorists are reminded to drive carefully through roadworks, be mindful of changed traffic conditions and follow the direction of traffic controllers.

For up-to-date road conditions, visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au.

