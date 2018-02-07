Menu
LIST: Bargain cars up for auction

This Mazda 323 Hatchback is up for auction.
Chris Lees
by

DO YOU possess some mechanical know how or have plenty of time to spare?

Are you in need of a new car or chasing some spare parts?

The abandoned vehicle auction next week could be your answer.

Four cars are being sold by Gladstone Regional Council on February 13 this Tuesday at the Gladstone Transfer Station - Joe Joseph Dve, West Gladstone.

This 2000 Holden Commodore Sedan is for sale.
There will be a Mazda 323 Hatchback, Ford Fairmont Sedan, 2003 Holden Astra Hatchback and 2000 Holden Commodore Sedan for sale.

Ford Fairmont Sedan.
People can inspect the cars from 10.30am and the auction is at 11am.

Holden Astra Hatchback.
Members of the public are restricted to the designated auction area and it is mandatory that enclosed footwear be worn. There is no wheelchair access.

Gladstone Observer

Local Partners