LIST: 23 businesses bucking the trend to open in Gladstone

FROM takeaway stores to supermarket giant Aldi, Gladstone has had its fair share of new business this year.

The Observer has collated a list of 23 businesses that opened during the past 12 months in the Gladstone region.

January

Flirtaciouslace Lingerie

Nathan and Suzi Gould took their online lingerie business to the Gladstone CBD in January, opening a store on Toolooa St. Their aim was to offer Gladstone men and women a product range not seen anywhere else in the region.

Beauticious Beauty Bar

A beauty business owned by a mum and her daughter opened a store in Gladstone on Auckland St early this year. It has since moved to a bigger store at the Valley shopping centre.

March:

La Moda

NEW BUSINESS: Briana Carlyon, Jess Smith, Melanie Carlyon and Narelle Jones at La Moda on Goondoon Street. Paul Braven GLA090317LAMODA

Melanie Carlyon opened La Moda, a women's fashion store on Goondoon St, in a bid to fill a gap in the market. She sells women's clothing targeted at an age bracket from teens to young adults and for a mature woman.

Aldi

Shoppers swooped up bargains and emptied shelves at the Aldi Gladstone grand opening. Paul Braven GLA080317ALDI

It was the long-awaited supermarket store that opened with plenty of hype, Aldi. After years of rumours and speculation the supermarket opened a Gladstone store in March on Breslin St.

Ruby Hart

With a vintage caravan and some trendy props Kim and Chris Jackson entered the wedding business market in a big way. Ruby Hart offers a mobile bar out of a petite vintage caravan for weddings and celebrations. The caravan was built by Mr Jackson, a carpenter by trade.

April:

Rocksalt Tannum Sands

Popular Gladstone restaurant Rocksalt expanded to Tannum Sands this year, opening a casual dining restaurant with a beer garden and alfresco dining.

Hidden Wardrobe:

After 26 years Tania Hempseed made the move to swap her hi vis for fashionable threads. The Gladstone woman who had a long career with Rio Tinto opened women's fashion boutique Hidden Wardrobe on Goondoon St in April.

Sneak peek inside Hidden Wardrobe : Gladstone woman Tania

May

Freestyle Industries

Brayth Bird with his mum, Krystal Bird, at Freestyle Industries Freestyle Mega Jam competition. Matt Taylor GLA181117SKATE

Inspired by their 10-year-old son's passion for skating, Krystal and Peter Bird opened Freestyle Industries. The retail store specialises in scooters, skateboards and accessories.

August

Meze Kebabs

Meze Kebabs owner Mehmet Icbudak opened his third branch this year in Gladstone. The store is located at the Night Owl on Dawson Rd.

Sparkles Car Wash

Gladstone shoppers can get their car washed while they browse the stores at Stockland Gladstone after Sparkles Car Wash opened earlier this year outside the centre.

Domino's Tannum Sands

The Tannum Sands Domino's store was the 11th in Queensland for "experienced pizzapreneur" Thomas Walker. The store opened in August at what was formerly the Fruit Spot.

September:

Style and Co Headquarters

Simply Chic Hair Studio and Ess-Jay Makeup and Beauty merged to open Style and Co Headquarters this year. The business offers all things beauty from haircuts and colours, make-up and eyelash and waxing services.

Tiggers Bounce House

Tiggers Bounce House is an inflatable play centre suitable for children aged 0-12. Owner Rikki Tea said she wanted to offer something special for parents and their kids.

Rivers

Rivers returned to Gladstone on September 1, opening a store at the Night Owl. Customers lined up outside keenly waiting to get the first look at the store on its opening day.

Boxed Up Pizza

Sun Valley's eating options got a little better in September when pizza store Boxed Up opened.

Willy Ed's Music Shop

Gladstone parents Renee and Will Rose opened Willy Eds Music on Toolooa St on September 2. Tegan Annett

Will and Renee Rose returned a Toolooa St store to its former glory as a music shop in September by opening Willy Ed's Music Store. The store is located in the space which was Anthony Breed's music store.

October

Silly Solly's

Discount store Silly Solly's was relaunched this year, starting with an exciting announcement for Gladstone. Founder Solly Stanton and Rockhampton businessman Brad Walton opened a store in Gladstone in October. They now have stores at Rockhampton and Yeppoon too.

Toyworld

Another exciting franchise to return to Gladstone this year was Toyworld. Dennis Boyce and his wife Katrina Boyce opened the store at 89 Hanson Rd together after realising a lot of Gladstone people were driving up to Rockhampton to shop for goodies for the kids.

November

Emmadale Food Store

A Gladstone grocer expanded his business this year opening his second store to help fill a void for New Auckland residents. Saleem Rehman has opened the Emmadale Food Store in November with the same "buy local, service locals" values as his West Gladstone Foodworks.

Taste of Asia at Foodworks

Taste of Asia opened mid-November at Foodworks, on Mellefont St, West Gladstone and is serving up a mix of Chinese, Vietnamese and Thai cuisine. It's open seven days from 11am to 8pm.

Gladstone Flooring Xtra

Inside a black and fluro green shed is everything from carpet to timber, vinyl and rugs. Gladstone Flooring Xtra opened at Gladstone Benaraby Rd in November.

December

Jet Bar

TAKING OFF: Head cook at the recently opened The Jet Bar, Christie Nunn displays the café's extensive menu with breakfast, brunch and lunch options. Mike Richards

Gladstone Airport arrivals and departures were given another cafe option following the opening of Jet Bar earlier this month. The cafe's menu includes chicken strips, stuffed mushrooms, arancini balls and pizzas.

Scarlett's Secret Fashions

A new women's fashion store for Gladstone promises to offer something for all shapes and sizes. Heath Blake, whose wife Lisa Cowan runs Lane 3 Fashion, is the man behind the new Scarlett's Secret Fashions at the Windmill Centre.