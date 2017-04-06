LIST: 22 sporting clubs to share in $36k of council grants

GLADSTONE Regional Council has allocated Round 2 funding for its 2016-17 Sport and Recreation Event Grant.

The funding is set to benefit 22 not-for-profit organisations, sporting clubs and community groups across the region.

The council will fork out $35,800 worth of grants to support regional sport and recreation events throughout the region.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the funding would benefit the organisations, sporting clubs, community groups and businesses during the next five months.

"Council has approved $35,800 to support events occurring across the Gladstone region between April 1 and August 31 involving communities including Gladstone, Calliope, Boyne Island, Tannum Sands, Benaraby, Mount Larcom, Miriam Vale, Agnes Water/Seventeen Seventy and Baffle Creek," he said.

Council's environment & community services committee chair councillor Cindi Bush said the funding would help deliver regionally significant events including state championships, carnivals and tournaments.

"This grant program assists local organisations to deliver high level sport and active recreational events which have the potential to attract competitors and visitors to our region," Cr Bush said.

"A large number of funding applications were received from a wide cross-section of regional groups and this funding round will assist sport and recreational activities ranging from motocross to hockey, rugby league, netball, football, tennis, touch football and more."

Round 2 Recipients