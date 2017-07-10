LIST: 13 odd jobs paramedics were called to last night

THERE was plenty happening across Queensland overnight that kept our paramedics busy.
Here's a list of 13 odd jobs our state ambos were called to from late last night, to the early hours of today:
Taringa - two-vehicle crash
Paramedics are on scene at Moggill Road and Whitmore Street after reports of a two-vehicle crash at 6.17am. Two patients are being assessed on scene and will likely be transported to hospital with minor injuries.
Maroochy River - fire
Paramedics are on standby for QFES to a structure fire on Warrener Place at 5.04am. There are reported to be nil occupants involved in the fire at this stage.
Cleveland - vehicle and motorcycle crash
Two patients were assessed on scene and one was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital as a precaution after a vehicle and motorcycle crash on Wellington and Shore St West at 4.52am.
Browns Plains - burns
A male in his 40s was transported to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition after he sustained burns from hot oil at a private residence at 2.43am.
Heatley - fire
A male was transported to Townsville Hospital with shoulder pain after a house fire at Haydon Crescent at 11.38pm. Paramedics remained on standby for QFES until the fire was extinguished.
Mission Beach - fire
Paramedics were called to a location on Porter Promenade after reports of a fire at 11.11pm. On arrival, a male in his 20s was assessed for a wrist injury but did not require transport to hospital.
Gin Gin - unknown incident
Paramedics attended a private residence at 11.03pm to reports of an unknown incident which results in a patient transported to the Bundaberg Base Hospital in a stable condition with a head injury. Another person was assessed and treated at scene but declined QAS transport to hospital.
Koah - single vehicle crash
A male patient was transported to Mareeba Hospital in a stable condition after a single vehicle crash at Koah Road at 9.20pm. Another occupant of the vehicle was assessed but did not required treatment or transport.
Upper Coomera - burns
A male in his 20s was transported to the Gold Coast Robina Hospital in a stable condition after he sustained arm burns from boiling water at a private residence at 8.41pm
Tallai - single vehicle crash
A male patient was transported in a critical condition to the Gold Coast University Hospital after a single vehicle crash on the Panorama and Valhalla Court at 7.59pm. A female occupant of the vehicle was declared deceased on scene.
Browns Plains - single vehicle crash
Two male children were transported in stable conditions to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital after single vehicle into a tree on Browns Plains Road at 6.39pm
Labrador - electric shock
A male in his 40s was transported to the Gold Coast Robina Hospital in a stable condition after receiving an electric shock at a private residence at 6.20pm.
Red Hill - two-vehicle crash
A female patient was transported to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition with a hand injury after a two vehicle crash on Enoggera Terrace at 6.13pm.