LIST: 13 odd jobs paramedics were called to last night

THERE was plenty happening across Queensland overnight that kept our paramedics busy.

Here's a list of 13 odd jobs our state ambos were called to from late last night, to the early hours of today:

Taringa - two-vehicle crash

Paramedics are on scene at Moggill Road and Whitmore Street after reports of a two-vehicle crash at 6.17am. Two patients are being assessed on scene and will likely be transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Maroochy River - fire

Paramedics are on standby for QFES to a structure fire on Warrener Place at 5.04am. There are reported to be nil occupants involved in the fire at this stage.

Cleveland - vehicle and motorcycle crash

Two patients were assessed on scene and one was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital as a precaution after a vehicle and motorcycle crash on Wellington and Shore St West at 4.52am.

Browns Plains - burns

A male in his 40s was transported to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition after he sustained burns from hot oil at a private residence at 2.43am.

Heatley - fire

A male was transported to Townsville Hospital with shoulder pain after a house fire at Haydon Crescent at 11.38pm. Paramedics remained on standby for QFES until the fire was extinguished.

Mission Beach - fire

Paramedics were called to a location on Porter Promenade after reports of a fire at 11.11pm. On arrival, a male in his 20s was assessed for a wrist injury but did not require transport to hospital.

Gin Gin - unknown incident

Paramedics attended a private residence at 11.03pm to reports of an unknown incident which results in a patient transported to the Bundaberg Base Hospital in a stable condition with a head injury. Another person was assessed and treated at scene but declined QAS transport to hospital.

Koah - single vehicle crash

A male patient was transported to Mareeba Hospital in a stable condition after a single vehicle crash at Koah Road at 9.20pm. Another occupant of the vehicle was assessed but did not required treatment or transport.

Upper Coomera - burns

A male in his 20s was transported to the Gold Coast Robina Hospital in a stable condition after he sustained arm burns from boiling water at a private residence at 8.41pm

Tallai - single vehicle crash

A male patient was transported in a critical condition to the Gold Coast University Hospital after a single vehicle crash on the Panorama and Valhalla Court at 7.59pm. A female occupant of the vehicle was declared deceased on scene.

Browns Plains - single vehicle crash

Two male children were transported in stable conditions to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital after single vehicle into a tree on Browns Plains Road at 6.39pm

Labrador - electric shock

A male in his 40s was transported to the Gold Coast Robina Hospital in a stable condition after receiving an electric shock at a private residence at 6.20pm.

Red Hill - two-vehicle crash

A female patient was transported to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition with a hand injury after a two vehicle crash on Enoggera Terrace at 6.13pm.