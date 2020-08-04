Lisa’s blunt message to shoppers

Television star Lisa Wilkinson has shared her disappointment at the low uptake in mask wearing throughout NSW as large chains such as Woolworths, Bunnings and Kmart ask their customers to cover up before coming inside.

Fresh off a trip to Woolies, Wilkinson shared a photograph of herself in a mask to Twitter and estimated less 10 per cent of her fellow shoppers had put one on before their shop on Monday.

The Project host asked followers if they had a similar experience on the day, the first since Woolies changed its policy to "strongly encourage" staff and customers to wear a mask, and many said they had.

One woman noted at her local store in NSW about 50 per cent of shoppers had covered up on Monday night but not a single employee wore a mask.

Lisa Wilkinson is questioning why shoppers aren’t wearing masks. Picture: Twitter

Another said when she went to Dee Why Woolworths and was only one of three shoppers "out of about 300" who bothered to cover up.

"We will be heading the way Victoria has gone if we don't respect and trust the repeated advice of medical experts," she wrote.

Wilkinson has shared her views on the importance of masks before, sharing a graphic slamming "maskholes" - "An a**hole who refuses to wear a mask as part of public health measures designed to prevent people from dying" - to her Instagram late last month.

"I post this out of complete respect for all those incredibly hardworking frontline healthcare workers, police, border security officers, Bunnings staff and the like who are just DOING THEIR JOBS … and far too polite, patient and professional to ever say this," she captioned the image, adding: "But I'm not!"

Woolworths Group, Bunnings and Kmart are all now "strongly encouraging" shoppers and staff to wear masks in the interest of community health and safety. The NSW Government has also recommended covering up on public transport, in churches and in shopping centres in a bid to reduce community transmission of the virus.

