Lisa Kudrow spills on the Friends reunion

The feverishly anticipated Friends reunion, otherwise known as The One Where They Get Back Together, is finally almost upon us, and series star Lisa Kudrow sounds as if she still can't believe her luck - more than 17 years after the show ended its decade-long run.

"Friends was everything," says Kudrow, smiling and shaking her head as she reflects on her time as essentially a sixth of one of history's most beloved sitcoms, which taped its two-part finale in January, 2004.

"The six of us were so excited to come back," she continues. "The first time we were on a call together, we could barely stay on topic because we kept making each other laugh."

The camaraderie between the celebrated cast members, also comprising Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and Matt Le Blanc, is famously genuine and apparently unaffected by their long absence from each other's company.

"I didn't realise until the show ended how rare it is how much this cast get along together and how much we still love each other. That's pretty great and in [the reunion show], we're going to be reminiscing and celebrating the series."

Lisa Kudrow (right) with her Friends co-stars Courteney Cox (left) and Jennifer Aniston (centre).

Described as a 'real-life unscripted celebration,' rather than a continuation of a storyline, the show predictably promises exclusives galore.

"We're talking about things that happened behind the scenes that I don't think anyone's ever heard before because some of us don't even remember things the same way," Kudrow chuckles. "It's fun to see who remembers things really clearly, but for me, I don't remember almost anything."

The show will be awash in cameos, with both logical ones from actors who guest-starred, including Reese Witherspoon, Tom Selleck and Elliott Gould, and head-scratching appearances from random celebrities with no apparent connection to Friends, such as Justin Bieber, David Beckham, Lady Gaga, Kit Harington and Cara Delevigne.

The special's host, James Corden, has also drawn ire, for having no particular association with either the program or its cast - except a close pal in the special's director, Ben Winston.

But there remains a groundswell of popular support for this feel-good, award-winning sitcom, which was widely considered groundbreaking for its time - thanks to frank dialogue and a casual attitude towards sex, as well as the inclusion of LGBTQ characters in major storylines featuring weddings and child-rearing.

Stream the Friends reunion live on BINGE on May 27. New customers get a 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly. Sign up at binge.com.au

Scene from the Friends reunion special The One Where They Get Back Together on Binge.

But it made history in other ways too - changing the landscape for actor earnings and making its leading cast members immensely wealthy. When the show began, in 1994, the cast were paid US$22,500 per episode. As the show's popularity exploded, the six lead actors acquired considerable power, eventually scooping a then-unprecedented deal for $1 million dollars each, per episode. With the show remaining a cash cow - Netflix paid Warners $100 million for the since expired rights to air it, for example - the reunion will only bolster future earnings for all involved.

Though no one seems to be talking about the fee each has received for this big reunion - a reported $3.25 million each, Kudrow's happy to talk about their earlier windfall.

"We were the highest paid women in television," she says. "That afforded me so much freedom after the show ended. Not only did I get to be part of something that was so well written and so beloved and something that sustained interest all those years later, but it also gave me a lot of creative freedom so that I could pursue other things. It was very fulfilling for me."

Indeed, since Friends wrapped, Kudrow has arguably made the most interesting career choices, clearly based on content rather than a big payday. Her work includes The Comeback (2005-2014) and Web Therapy (2008-2015), a 2013 role on Scandal, and a three-year run on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (2016-2019). She currently has a recurring role on Netflix's Space Force, opposite Steve Carell and John Malkovich, while her film roles include The Other Woman (2009), The Girl on the Train (2016), Book Smart (2019), plus a voiceover part as Alec Baldwin's mum in The Boss Baby (2017) and its upcoming sequel Boss Baby Family Business. She may also score the happiest cast member award for her own successful "family business", being still married to her husband of 25 years, and mum to an adult son.

Cast of the TV show Friends' L-R (top) actors Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and (bottom) Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer.

It's pretty clear that the women of Friends have fared best professionally. Jennifer Aniston is clearly the group's movie star, who was also smart with her film choices, like Horrible Bosses (2011) and We're the Millers (2013). Interestingly, though, it wasn't until she returned to TV that she found real critical acclaim - with her current day job on Apple TV's The Morning Show.

Courteney Cox, meanwhile, both produced and headlined her subsequent long-running series Cougar Town (2009 to 2015), starred in four Scream films, and will reprise her role as TV reporter Gale Weathers for the upcoming fifth film in the franchise.

Of the men, David Schwimmer has perhaps fared best (maybe Aniston's Rachel was on to something when she picked steady Ross), with an eclectic resume including Will & Grace (2018-2019), The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (2016) and current sitcom Intelligence.

Matt Le Blanc's spin-off series Joey had legs (2004-2006), so did his sitcom, Episodes (2011 - 2017), and he too branched out - as co-host of Top Gear (2016-2019) and executive producer/star of another comedy series, Man with a Plan (2016-2020). Matthew Perry, whose struggles with addiction have been well-documented, has had fits and starts of subsequent career success, starring as an older version of Zac Efron in the film 17 Again (2009), and a couple of ill-fated TV series including Mr Sunshine (2011), and Go On (2012-2013). But his IMDb page is looking up - he's attached to upcoming movie Don't Look Up, alongside Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, and Leonardo DiCaprio, with Oscar-winning screenwriter Adam McKay penning the script and directing.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow during last year’s Emmys. Picture: Arena

Unlike many actors synonymous with a career-defining role, let alone on a show that became a phenomenon and an enduring part of the Zeitgeist, Kudrow has always been gracious about her time on Friends and genuine in adoring her alter-ego, quirky Phoebe Buffay.

"All of us were very appreciative during the time because we knew it would end at some time. We knew, 'This is the life!'

"When it was time to go, we were very aware of what we were saying goodbye to and also, I felt that it just never got in my way. While I was on Friends, I was doing films that had nothing to do with Phoebe so I never got stuck doing the one thing."

Asked to define her experience on Friends in one word, Kudrow struggles, but she knows exactly what she wants to share.

"Thank you," she says with a shrug. "I say thank you to Friends over and over in my head, thank you Friends that I can do what I want, thank you Friends that I'm not worried about my living situation even if the world shuts down, thank you Friends for making me able to help different organisations.

The One Where They Get Back Together streams from Thursday, 5.02pm exclusively on Binge

Originally published as Lisa Kudrow spills on the Friends reunion