Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Liquidation for family-owned water carting business

Matthew Newton
by
9th Jul 2019 11:11 AM | Updated: 12:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FAMILY-OWNED water cartage business of 15 years has gone into liquidation after legal action from the Commonwealth Bank. 

The CBA applied to wind up DN Cross Transport Pty Ltd on June 11, with the matter heard in the Supreme Court in Brisbane yesterday. 

DN Cross Transport Pty Ltd.
DN Cross Transport Pty Ltd. Contributed

The court appointed Bradley Hellen from Pilot Partners as liquidator of the company, which was owned by Dan and Natasha Cross from Chinchilla.

According to the company's website, DN Cross Transport provided services to a range of companies in the resources industry, including CPB Contractors, QGC Water, now-defunct Ostwald Brothers, Origin Energy, MPC Group, and more.

The company provided services on projects across Toowoomba and the Western Downs. 

chinchilla dn cross transport editors picks toowoomba business toowoomba development toowoomba list
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Boutique holiday lodge hits the market for $1.7m

    premium_icon Boutique holiday lodge hits the market for $1.7m

    News Are you wanting to work from home or want a change of lifestyle? Here's the perfect opportunity to check both those things off your list.

    Calliope sparky voted Gladstone's favourite

    premium_icon Calliope sparky voted Gladstone's favourite

    Business Gladstone Observer's Facebook followers have voted.

    • 9th Jul 2019 1:00 PM
    Shell's QGC business help with finishing touches

    premium_icon Shell's QGC business help with finishing touches

    News 'They can see we are a club with a very strong future'.

    IN COURT: 47 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 47 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

    News EACH day a number of people appear in Gladstone court.