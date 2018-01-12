Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Liquidated Gladstone cafe prepares to finalise debts

One of two cafe's located at the Gladstone Airport has colsed down, meaning to get your morning coffee will require a security clearance.
One of two cafe's located at the Gladstone Airport has colsed down, meaning to get your morning coffee will require a security clearance. Paul Braven
Tegan Annett
by

LIQUIDATORS of a former Gladstone Airport cafe are finalising the businesses debts and repayments.

Cafe Espresso closed in May last year after operator Lortons, better known as Gladstone Catering Service, was placed in liquidation.

An insolvency notice that announced the first dividend last month said creditors whose debts or claims had not already been admitted needed to on or before January 22 this year.

"If they do not, they will be excluded from the benefit of the dividend," the notice said.

After almost seven months without an airport arrivals cafe, The Jet Bar opened in December with the aim of offering affordable meals and drinks.

Gladstone Airport Corporation chief executive officer Peter Friel said last month it was "wonderful" to have a business back in the space.

Cafe Espresso's liquidation is being handled by Rockhampton's Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accountants.

Related Items

Topics:  cafe gladstone airport gladstone busniess liquidation

Gladstone Observer
'Not favourable': Council cops criticism for car park plan

'Not favourable': Council cops criticism for car park plan

A NUMBER of boaties and tourists have rejected a potential solution to Seventeen Seventy's crowded boat ramp car park.

Gladstone couple introduce baby number three

Ryder James Smith was born at 3.11am on January 8, to parents Jody and Nathan Smith, at Gladstone's Mater Hospital.

A Gladstone couple have welcomed their third child at Mater Hospital

Trevor Laver Boat Ramp a lasting legacy

FAMILY AFFAIR: Rod Laver, Sue Davis, Betty Laver and Mick Laver in front of Trevor's boat known as "Rocket” at the Trevor Laver Boat Ramp.

Dozens of Laver's family and friends attend boat ramp naming.

OPINION: Let's not get carried away with celebrity politics

OPRAH 2020?: Oprah Winfrey is a talented and inspirational businesswoman - but should she sit in the Oval Office?

Should Oprah sit in the Oval Office?

Local Partners