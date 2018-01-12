Liquidated Gladstone cafe prepares to finalise debts

One of two cafe's located at the Gladstone Airport has colsed down, meaning to get your morning coffee will require a security clearance.

LIQUIDATORS of a former Gladstone Airport cafe are finalising the businesses debts and repayments.

Cafe Espresso closed in May last year after operator Lortons, better known as Gladstone Catering Service, was placed in liquidation.

An insolvency notice that announced the first dividend last month said creditors whose debts or claims had not already been admitted needed to on or before January 22 this year.

"If they do not, they will be excluded from the benefit of the dividend," the notice said.

After almost seven months without an airport arrivals cafe, The Jet Bar opened in December with the aim of offering affordable meals and drinks.

Gladstone Airport Corporation chief executive officer Peter Friel said last month it was "wonderful" to have a business back in the space.

Cafe Espresso's liquidation is being handled by Rockhampton's Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accountants.