Jess Wuetschner says she is recovering mentally after being struck by lightning. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images
AFL

Lions star struck by lightning during Sunday storm

by Chris Honnery
22nd Jan 2020 11:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BRISBANE Lions AFLW star Jessica Wuetschner is on the mend after being struck by lightning while at work on Sunday morning.

The 27-year-old did not sustain any physical injuries when lightning struck a pole she was holding while working on a ship in the Port of Brisbane on the weekend.

She was rushed to hospital for treatment but was released just hours later to rest up at home.

Wuetschner returned to footy training on Tuesday night but admitted she was still recovering from the incident.

"Physically I am A-OK, but I'm still processing things mentally," she said.

"I am feeling a bit flat physically so will be resting my body.

"I was very lucky and I'm feeling very fortunate.

Jess Wuetschner celebrates a goal with teammates.
"The doctors have given me the all clear to return to training, so I'm looking forward to getting back to footy, getting back to normal.

"Thank you to everyone for their care and concern."

Wuetschner has been a Lions player since their inception in the AFLW in 2017.

Lions AFLW chief executive Breeanna Brock said she was glad the Brisbane forward was OK.

"We are just so thankful that she is all right," Brock said.

"A moment like this put things into perspective, that's for sure.

"We'll continue to work with Jess and our team here at the club to make sure she has everything she needs to get back to normal."

