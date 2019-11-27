Lions roar past Ravens and into decider

BASKETBALL: The youthful class of Connor Brown and Raj Mtengezanwa helped Lions to knock out Ravens and progess into the Men Division One Men decider against Devolds on Saturday.

Lions won 67-57 with Brown (27 points) and Mtengezanwa, with 24, dominant.

CLOSE QUARTERS: Raj Mtengezanwa in the zone for the Port City Power under 16s at the Central District Carnival in Bundaberg.

Despite experienced guard Robbie Barnes fouling out with a quarter to play, Lions held on when under pressure and then pulled away courtesy of clutch points from Brown and Mzegenwana. Veteran Tim McDonald also had a ripping game for Lions while Dain Sheppard, Izaac Sealy (16 points each), Akashdeep Singh, with 14) and James Caddy (seven) tried hard to get the game into Ravens’ terms.

Crusadors came from 15 points down against TTP to book its place in the men Division Two decider against Sharks on Saturday.

Nick Towner starred with 23 points including three triples for Crusadors in a shoot-off against fellow young gun Isaac Blackaby from TTP (24 points, three triples). Crusadors’ Stephen Gill (14 points) was big when it mattered most while energetic guard Mick Towner shot 10 for the winners

Lions Fury thrashed Taipans 80-40 and will meet BITS Saints in the Men Division Three grand final. Cooper Rhodes (27 points), Josh Morfey and Dan Williams (19 each) were superb for Fury while Sam Wreide stood out with 27 points for Taipans.

