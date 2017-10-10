Lions Park project on track for completion

BIG PROJECT: Lions Park at Kin Kora is currently undergoing a $3.3 million redevelopment with work scheduled to be finished by November 30. BELOW: New features are beginning to appear on the Lions Park site.

REDEVELOPMENT work at one of Gladstone's outdated parks is well under way and due for completion next month.

Lions Park at Kin Kora is currently undergoing a $3.3million redevelopment, one of four projects currently being undertaken in the region under the $6million allocated to Gladstone Regional Council under the 2016-17 Works for Queensland funding program.

The other three projects include $981,000 for the redevelopment of Tom Jeffery Memorial Park at Agnes Water, $210,000 for a Community Recreation Hub at Mt Larcom and $1.5million for an accelerated gravel program to seal dirt roads around the region.

All four programs are due to be completed by the November 30 deadline and are on time and on budget according to council.

Lions Park is the big-ticket item on the agenda with the final project to deliver a state-of-the-art recreational facility for Gladstone.

Once completed, the park will feature a Leonardo da Vinci inspired 24-hour activated play area integrating sensory features to accommodate children and adults with disabilities.

Other attractions include a undercover picnic and barbecue areas, fitness incline, feature topiary, garden beds, solar lighting and additional carparks.

UNIQUE: The concept plans for the redevelopment of Lions Park. contributed

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said it would become a signature park not only for central Queensland, but the whole state.

"It won't be just for our own local families, it will draw other families in as well,” he said.

"If you have a child with autism and take them to a normal park where they can't interact with other kids it doesn't necessary meet their needs but this park will.

"The whole idea is for it to be more inclusive. If you have a child with a certain disability and live in Bundaberg or Rockhampton it might not be out of the realms of impossibility to drive to Gladstone and take your child to that park. I'd certainly take my children.”

Cr Burnett said the uniqueness of the park would set it aside from other parks in the region and cited the positive reception Miriam Vale's Alf Larson Park has received as an example.

"The boring old park with the noughts and crosses, a slippery slide and monkey bars was never going to work... we're aiming for signature parks which is what we'll have with Lions Park.

"It's about creating places and spaces for people to gather and spend time with their families.”