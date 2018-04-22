PARK PROGRESS: Lions Park gets its shade back

INSTALLING: New shade is going up at Lions park.

INSTALLING: New shade is going up at Lions park. Mike Richards GLA200418SHADE

GLADSTONE Regional Council has forked out $150,000 for two permanent shade sails at the recently renovated Lions Park at Kin Kora.

The $3.6 million redevelopment was completed in December but questions were raised about why a number of trees had to be cut down in order for the work to take place.

A GRC spokesperson said the shade sails would be completed this weekend.

"The installation will be completed this weekend but security fencing will remain in place until an inspection is conducted next week," the spokeperson said.

"The shade sails are permanent structures which will complement the trees as they grow to a suitable height to provide shade. The shades cost $150,000 between them."

The state-of-the-art park features a Leonardo da Vinci inspired 24-hour activated play area with sensory features for children and adults with disabilities.