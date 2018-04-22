Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
INSTALLING: New shade is going up at Lions park.
INSTALLING: New shade is going up at Lions park. Mike Richards GLA200418SHADE
News

PARK PROGRESS: Lions Park gets its shade back

MATT HARRIS
by
22nd Apr 2018 2:35 PM

GLADSTONE Regional Council has forked out $150,000 for two permanent shade sails at the recently renovated Lions Park at Kin Kora.

The $3.6 million redevelopment was completed in December but questions were raised about why a number of trees had to be cut down in order for the work to take place.

A GRC spokesperson said the shade sails would be completed this weekend.

"The installation will be completed this weekend but security fencing will remain in place until an inspection is conducted next week," the spokeperson said.

"The shade sails are permanent structures which will complement the trees as they grow to a suitable height to provide shade. The shades cost $150,000 between them."

The state-of-the-art park features a Leonardo da Vinci inspired 24-hour activated play area with sensory features for children and adults with disabilities.

Related Items

gladstone regional council kin kora lions park parks and gardens shade sails
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Class action being explored after Spirit of 1770 sinking

    Class action being explored after Spirit of 1770 sinking

    News John Clayton says Agnes & 1770 businesses should be compensated by an unspecified party for lost income after the sinking of his catamaran in 2016.

    Data reveals anyone can land a catch at HookUp

    Data reveals anyone can land a catch at HookUp

    News Gladstone is the best when it comes to effort-for-yield ratio.

    UPDATE: 72-year-old hospitalised for suspected snake bite

    UPDATE: 72-year-old hospitalised for suspected snake bite

    Breaking The elderly man is believed to have been bitten at Toolooa.

    Local Partners