HELPING HAND: Cecily Burkett and Ian Anderson from Boyne Island Lions Club, present $3000 to Joshua, Hayley and Zoey O'Donohue.
News

Lions help get prep student moving

Matt Taylor
by
10th Mar 2018 8:49 AM

SENDING your children off to Prep can be difficult but for the O'Donohues the process has been extra challenging.

Joshua and Hayley O'Donohue's daughter Zoey has cerebral palsy.

To help Zoey settle into school, the Boyne Island Lions Club has donated $3000 towards mobility aids.

Joshua said the donation was a sign of the community spirit within Tannum Sands.

"It's very overwhelming," he said.

"It just depicts how the community has accepted Zoey and helps to improve her life all the time.

"It's unbelievable."

The money was raised from the sale of the Lions Club's famous Christmas cakes.

Joshua said the aids would help Zoey use school facilities.

"The challenges are mainly in her physical mobility... and being able to integrate with her peers and classmates," he said.

"Getting these aids will help her interact with her classmates a lot better and utilise the school the way she should be able to.

"It makes learning easier and makes her able to utilise the facilities like a normal child."

Lions member Ian Anderson said the donation was an easy decision.

"One of the teachers made us aware of Zoey's situation and thought it was a good idea for us to apply for a grant through our Christmas cake sales," he said.

"It's such a pleasure to come and present this money to such a worthy cause and see the appreciation of not only the family but Zoey herself."

