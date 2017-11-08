News

Lions Christmas cakes on sale near you

DELICOUS: They're "very beautiful, very fruity, very traditional,” says Mr Anderson, of the cakes, which are stuffed with sultanas, cherries, citrus peel and rum. Julia Bartrim
AS THE cakes chairman, Ian Anderson, of the Boyne Island Lions Club, makes sure that each year local families get their Lions Christmas cake.

This year he ordered 800 1.5kg cakes, 400 1kg cakes and 120 Christmas puddings and has been distributing them to about 30 outlets around Gladstone, Boyne Island and Tannum Sands over the past week.

Mr Anderson has been selling Lions cakes, much loved by generations of Australians since 1965, for the past six to seven years.

In 2012 he ordered 600 and he noted that he's almost doubled that amount in five years.

Mr Anderson said a little known fact is that you can order Lions Christmas cakes all year round, just by contacting your Lions club.

"I always keep a few in stock just in case someone does Christmas in July,” he said.

As well as selling the cakes and puddings to raise funds for community projects, Lions clubs donate cakes to charity.

"This morning I dropped two boxes of cakes for Boyne Island Meals on Wheels,” Mr Anderson said.

The club has also donated $1000 worth of cakes to be included in hampers for the Salvation Army.

When asked if he'd be eating a Lions cake this Christmas, Mr Anderson responded: is the Pope a Catholic?

"I wouldn't like to tell you how many I've eaten,” he said.

He said the cakes are just as good as the puddings for Christmas dessert.

But on the issue of custard vs ice cream, he's sitting on the fence.

"You've gotta have both,” he said.

Topics:  boyne island lions club christmas cake

Gladstone Observer

