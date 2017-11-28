Menu
Lions carols in the park a hit with families

BUDDIES: Jed Thomson, 2, and Joey Harrington, 2, at the 2017 Boyne Island Christmas Carols in Bray Park.
Julia Bartrim
by

THE Boyne Island Lions Club have been organising Christmas carols for decades and on Sunday they did not disappoint.

The event kicked off at 5pm with Santa arriving at 5.30pm, sending scores of children running across the park to meet him.

Lions Club members made sure they had hundreds of sausages sizzling on their giant barbecue, where a long line had formed early in the evening.

Well over a thousand people packed out Bray Park, setting up camping chairs or picnic blankets to enjoy the carols performed by students from local schools.

 

The park was big enough to accommodate children kicking a football around while the musicians performed.

It was a perfect spring evening with a cool breeze blowing off the water.

The Lions couldn't have asked for better weather for their yearly gift to the community.

The event brought family and friends together for a relaxing afternoon.

