Lions' 'bunnies' plan to bring their A game

The Lions' Cameron Rayner, Hugh McCluggage, Eric Hipwood and Cedrix Cox enjoy the moment after Brisbane's win over Hawthorn in round 17 last year. Picture: Julian Smith/AAP

HAWKS defender James Frawley admits payback may be on Hawthorn's mind when they arrive in Brisbane today.

The Hawks were the Lions' bunnies last year, losing their two contests by a combined 89 points.

Asked if there had been any thought of revenge, the veteran Hawthorn fullback replied: "Maybe a little bit. Last year they smashed us in Brisbane and got us down in Tassie as well.

"When you lose twice to a team in a year ... the boys are going be pretty fired up and ready to have a real crack."

Frawley knows it will be easier said than done, however, with Brisbane a far better outfit in 2019.

The Lions (6-4) sit three places above the Hawks (5-5) on the ladder.

"We'll have our work cut out for us again, they're playing pretty well at home," he said.

"We'll have to bring our 'A game'."

The Hawks' defensive unit in particular will have a challenge.

Though Oscar McInerney (shoulder) is out, Eric Hipwood, who kicked seven goals in those two clashes last year, and Charlie Cameron loom large.

"It's pretty good match-up for the boys down back," Frawley said.

"They've got a pretty potent forward line, got a bit of speed and agility, marking options, crumbers who can kick goals.

"Us backs will be in for a pretty tough game trying to stop some of those boys having a big influence."

Up the other end, four-time premiership Hawk Luke Hodge will look to make an impact against his old side.

"He's been pretty quiet lately, but knowing Hodgey he'll try and ruffle a few of the boys' feathers," Frawley said.

Hawks veteran James Frawley needs to marshall his troops. Picture: AAP

He said the Hawks would focus on a four-quarter effort in a bid to string two wins together for the first time this year. They beat Port Adelaide last week.

"We've won one, lost one ... after a win we need to keep that same fire in the belly," he said.

"We've got a few young guys coming in and just trying to get them to keep that intensity and fight for the whole game.

"That showed on the weekend and hopefully we can replicate that this weekend."

Unsurprisingly, the Hawks are looking forward to heading north for the first day of winter.

"It's been about seven degrees and raining the last couple days," Frawley said.

"It will be nice to get up there and get a bit of sun. Back in Ballarat, my hometown, I think it was snowing the other day."