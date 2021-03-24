Lions back flat Cameron to bring the energy

Charlie Cameron came under fire from former AFL greats for his Round 1 performance but his Lions teammates have backed the small forward to bounce back against Geelong this week.

Brisbane's star forward spent 30 minutes on the bench on Saturday night - the most of any Lions player - in a season opener which saw the Swans run away 19.11 (125) to 14.10 (94) victors.

Watch the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season. Every match of every round Live on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now >

Cameron finished the match with 10 disposals, one tackle and zero goals during a game where many of the Lions squad failed to live up to their premiership contender status.

Fox Footy commentator and Hawthorn great Dermott Brereton didn't mince his words on Saturday, saying "I'd hate to say it, but I'm wondering if he (Cameron) has got a touch of the sooks".

Brisbane's All-Australian defender Harris Andrews backed his teammate to improve this week and challenged the rest of the squad to play better.

"The whole team, in general, has to play with a bit more energy," Andrews said.

"The first three goals of the game, we were going pretty well.

"You could see that energy and we were thriving with it and then the Swans came hard and were able to win the ball around the contests and getting it inside their forward line pretty quickly.

"For Chuck (Cameron), it's just playing with his energy and we'll be there to help him out.

"We'll get the service a little bit better going forward inside 50.

"He'll be ready to go."

Brereton also slammed the Lions for not being "tough enough" to put away a young Swans side on Saturday night.

Andrews admitted he had to play a more aggressive game, especially against a physical side like Geelong.

"I was pretty unhappy with my game (last week), to be honest," he said.

"I just have to be more aggressive and play more down the line.

"Certainly last year when we played (the Cats) in Sydney, they came out and physically dominated us.

"We'll be ready for their best."

Ahead of the AFL Tribunal's decision regarding Geelong's Patrick Dangerfield, Andrews said the Cats will prove to be a challenging contest, with or without their star midfielder.

"It does (help us) a little bit if he's not playing but at the same time, Geelong's not the Patrick Dangerfield Footy Club," he said.

"We recognise they've got some extremely talented footballers among their team and if Patrick is playing, or not playing, they're going to be a really strong team regardless."

Originally published as Lions back flat Cameron to bring the energy