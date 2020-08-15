Menu
The heir to an empire sparked entered Queensland from Victoria without applying for a border exemption but Queensland Police say he did nothing wrong.
The heir to an empire sparked entered Queensland from Victoria without applying for a border exemption but Queensland Police say he did nothing wrong.
Linfox heir cleared over border dodger claims

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
15th Aug 2020 6:05 AM
The heir to a billion-dollar trucking empire sparked confusion after entering Queensland from Victoria without applying for a border exemption.

But Queensland Police said they cleared Peter Fox, the executive chairman of Linfox and son of billionaire Lindsay Fox, of any wrongdoing following an investigation into his move to the Gold Coast from Toorak last month.

Police found "no evidence to support the allegations" that Mr Fox entered the state illegally, a spokeswoman confirmed last night.

Linfox executive chairman Peter Fox in his Melbourne office. He has since relocated to Queensland.
"Detectives from Taskforce Sierra Linnet have concluded their investigations into this matter … no action under the public health act will be taken," the spokeswoman said.

Mr Fox told A Current Affair he now resides in Queensland "since the first of July" after being granted an exemption to move with his family.

But a Queensland Health spokeswoman said "At no stage has Queensland Health received a request for an exemption from Mr Fox."

It is understood Mr Fox was not required to obtain an exemption or complete hotel quarantine because he came to Queensland prior to July 3, when residents were still permitted to enter the state and quarantine at home.

Originally published as Linfox heir cleared over border dodger claims

border ban editors pick linfox peter fox

