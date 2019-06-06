Line up announced for Under the Trees

The Fergies will be returning to the Under the Trees Festival.

The Fergies will be returning to the Under the Trees Festival.

THE Under the Trees Festival is returning to Boyne Island for the third year running and is bringing international musicians to the region.

The first announcement of the line-up has been released with local musicians to be announced closer to the festival date.

The arts and music festival, to be held on September 21 at Jacaranda Dr, Boyne Island, is an event organised "by the community for the community.”

Event organiser Gaston Boulanger said this year's line- up had a good mix of alternative bands.

"From country to rock and roll to reggae, ska and dance music, it's a very good mix of different genres,” Mr Boulanger said.

"They all have the same grass roots base.”

Headlining the festival will be UK pop three piece act Z Star Trinity.

"You can compare them with a female Lenny Kravitz,” Mr Boulanger said.

Attending the festival for the third time running are The Fergies.

"They are always the love of the public,” Mr Boulanger said.

Alongside them are soul-ska Brisbane band Fat Picnic, alternative Brisbane act Cheap Fakes, one-man act from New South Wales Claude Hay, Tamworth blues band The Urban Chiefs and alternative Rockhampton act Silky Fuzz.

Entertainment will also be provided from Gladstone group Meraki Circus.

"The second announcement will be more local acts and bands,” Mr Boulanger said.

"We have a good idea who it will be and we will announce that in the next couple of months.

"We will announce them one by one.”

Gladstone artist Christine Holden is on board with the festival again to ensure every little art component is accurate.

"Leading up to the festival we'll organise workshops where people can create stuff for the festival,” Mr Boulanger said.

"This year we are going to have an art gallery organised with Ocean Arts in Boyne Island.

"We really want to celebrate our local art and artists.”

Early bird tickets go on sale on July 1 starting at $25. Once early bird tickets sell out the price increases to $35 online or $45 at the door.

Visit facebook.com/

underthetrees2018/ for more information.