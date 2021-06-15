Line in the sand: Lifesaving body acts on culture crisis

Surf Life Saving Queensland has launched an independent review amid allegations the famous institution is facing a culture crisis.

Allegations including sexual harassment, bullying and a rape case now before the courts have rocked the organisation to its core, with a review to be carried out by Suiko Consulting in a bid to drive a cultural overhaul to foster "safe and respectful environments" in the movement.

It comes as a growing number of sports face calls for independent reviews, including the high-profile Australian swimming program.

SLSQ chief executive officer Dave Whimpey, who admitted some of the alleged incidents involving surf clubs across the state were "shocking and confronting", said the review would be good for the movement and welcomed members' input through a series of anonymous surveys and town hall meetings to take place over the coming months.

"We've seen some high-profile cases (of negative publicity) but we're not afraid of any of this (that could come out)," he said.

"We're stepping up.

"We want to make real change and we're not afraid of asking the questions.

"This is about giving our volunteers and members a voice."

He said it was important that the review was handled externally so members could have confidence in the process.

"This is not SLSQ looking at SLSQ," he said.

"Lots of organisations are saying they are doing independent reviews (but) we are ready to embrace the recommendations found in this review.

"Where are the areas we can really improve?"

SLSQ has written to the organisation's 34,000 members to inform them of the review, with anonymous surveys to be carried out in the coming weeks.

The review will specifically target "how bullying, harassment (including sexual harassment), discrimination and child safety are regulated, prevented and, if there is a complaint, how it is handled".

Some of the scandals engulfing surf clubs include a rape case now before the courts, sex tapes involving minors and tales of patrol members being drunk on duty or sexually harassing clubmates.

However Mr Whimpey said the review was not a knee-jerk reaction to negative press in recent months, and the issues were not confined to surf lifesaving alone.

"Our board started on this (process) almost two years ago," he said.

"Across Australia (in all walks of life), 80 per cent of issues don't get reported."

Suiko Consulting specialises in helping to "transform sports, events and cities to deliver sustainable sporting, financial and social improvements", and has previously worked with organisations including the NRL and Australia's FIFA Women's World Cup soccer tournament bid team.

The review is expected to be finalised later this year.

